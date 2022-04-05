Bridgerton Director Reveals Why Season 2 Didn't Show Kate and Anthony's Wedding

This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton season 2.

Bridgerton fans now have an answer for why they never saw Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) walk down the aisle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The hit Netflix period drama, which premiered its second season last month, skipped over Anthony and Kate's wedding and instead showed the couple after their honeymoon. Bridgerton director Cheryl Dunye explained the decision to Insider Monday, saying that nuptials had already been seen on screen.

"There was a big wedding before," Dunye said, referencing the would-be wedding between Anthony and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), Kate's younger sister. She said the Bridgerton writers chose to only include one wedding in season 2.

"Two weddings in a show that were that spectacular, one could not do after the other," Dunye — who was not directly involved in the decision to exclude Kate and Anthony's wedding — told Insider.

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

"I was just like, 'Yeah, you're going to make the other wedding look paltry if this wedding was bigger,' " she added.

After focusing on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) in its debut season, Bridgerton season 2 follows the relationship between Anthony and Kate. Ashley, a newcomer to the Regency-era series, recently opened up to PEOPLE about why she felt secure going into her sex scenes with Bailey.

"I was very confident. I felt very safe. I felt very protected," Ashley said of the environment on set. "I was very excited to be doing these scenes where we can show a dark-skinned woman and her body and not be so taboo about it. Especially a dark-skinned Indian woman where maybe they're represented in a conservative way sometimes."

Bridgerton Credit: Colin Hutton/Netflix

She also credited her costar with making her feel even more comfortable.

"Johnny was an amazing co-partner to work with," the star said. "We worked with an amazing intimacy coordinator who ensured that it was choreographed and it was a safe space where we could communicate and make sure that we knew exactly what was going to be happening on the day.

"And I think that's something that Johnny and I had throughout the whole series," Ashley added. "We always had each other's backs and made sure that each other, as much as we were doing our own work and we were on our own journeys, we would always check in with one another and make sure that they were okay."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Bridgerton' Newcomer Simone Ashley Says She Had a "Pinch-Me Moment" When Mindy Kaling Messaged Her

Bridgerton series creator Chris Van Dusen shared more about the season 2 leads in conversation with PEOPLE last month. Van Dusen said that the connection between Anthony and Kate is season 2 is "magnetic."

"Johnny and Simone are so good at that kind of thing, and you watch them go toe to toe throughout the season," he said. "The frustration you feel between the two of them, it's really palpable and they're magnetic, and there's something special with the chemistry of those two actors. I definitely think fans of the show are going to be as invested, if not more, this season."

While season 2 of Bridgerton only recently dropped on Netflix, fans can expect even more romance and drama to come. The show has been officially renewed for seasons 3 and 4.