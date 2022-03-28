Bridgerton Dedicates Season 2 Episodes to Late Crew Members Who Died During Filming

Two episodes from Bridgerton's second season were dedicated to Marc Pilcher and Carole Prentice

Bridgerton is paying tribute to two of its beloved crew members, who died before the second season streamed on Netflix.

The first episode's dedication names Marc Pilcher, a famed hair and makeup artist for TV and film. Pilcher was in charge of the details for season 1 of Bridgerton and won the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy for his contributions to the show.

At the time, Pilcher accepted the award and thanked a list of supporters — including other nominated artists in the category. "This was just the most exciting project for me to work on, to create for all of our beautiful cast," he said of the Bridgerton stars. "I just want to say thank you. Thank you."

In October 2021, Pilcher died from COVID-19 complications. In addition to the Bridgerton dedication, star Nicola Coughlan posted a tribute in October 2021.

"So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. It's a tragedy that he's been taken so young when he had so much yet to do."

A second dedication, seen in the last episode of season 2, is to Carole Prentice, who was hired as a COVID coordinator for season 2. Prentice died unexpectedly following complications from surgery, her son, Sebastian Prentice, confirmed to the U.K. outlet Metro.

He said her death "took everyone by surprise," and she was still "very full of energy and full of life up until she passed away."

Sebastian also said his mother's time working on Bridgerton brought her a new TV family. "It was really amazing to see how much of a closely-knit friendship group she had established in such a short time there. But she loved it," he said.

Season 2 follows eldest Bridgerton son Anthony as he tries to find a wife — not necessarily a love match. Anthony's plan is derailed when he finds himself drawn to the sister of his intended bride.