Bridgerton Creator on Anthony's 'Magnetic' Chemistry with New Love Interest Kate: It's 'Palpable'

Bridgerton is shifting gears for its much-anticipated second season.

It was previously announced that the period drama's sophomore run will follow Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) love story. The show's debut season had focused on the romance between Anthony's sister Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

While Anthony was previously entangled in a messy affair with opera singer Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett) during season 1, the eldest Bridgerton sibling will find himself in a love triangle with sisters Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) during season 2.

Leading up to the show's return to Netflix on Friday, series creator Chris Van Dusen tells PEOPLE why fans will still be invested in Anthony's own journey in finding love.

"We're following this 'enemies to lovers' trope, and it's one of my favorite tropes of the romance genre. I think that's just because there's so much inherent conflict to mind," he says while discussing the contemporary music featured in the new season.

"Johnny and Simone are so good at that kind of thing, and you watch them go toe to toe throughout the season," he continues. "The frustration you feel between the two of them, it's really palpable and they're magnetic, and there's something special with the chemistry of those two actors. I definitely think fans of the show are going to be as invested, if not more, this season."

According to Van Dusen, fans will get to witness Anthony come into his own.

"I think we left Anthony at a crossroads at the end of the first season and now he's back, carrying the weight of his family on his shoulders ever since his dad died," he says. "And I think the underlying narrative arc of really this entire show is the question of whether love can conquer all.

The new season also explores that question "through the lens of familial duty," Van Dusen explains.

"Some of these characters, they appear to be accepting of the duty laid before them. Others are outright rebelling against it," he says. "And whether it's a responsibility to family or to your brothers, your sisters, your parents, your father, duty to this great long familial lineage or even a duty to your significant other, or your sister, your husband, or your wife, or just a society, I think that's a theme we really get to explore at all levels this season."

Van Dusen continues, "You really see that with Anthony and Kate. They're both struggling with that exact thing. Whether they can follow their head or whether they can follow their hearts. I think that that's a really compelling question for our main characters to be asking themselves throughout the season."

In addition, fans can look forward to the exciting new contemporary tracks selected for season 2. Previously, Van Dusen told PEOPLE about how the featured music — ranging from Rihanna's "Diamonds" to Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know" — features clues about the narrative being depicted.

"I definitely think the lyrics of the original song are important," he said. "There's a cover of 'How Deep Is Your Love,' the Calvin Harris song, at a certain point in the season and the lyrics of that original song are pretty much what I had in my head when I was writing the scene that that song scores. It's playful, but it's pretty sultry too."