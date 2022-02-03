Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Says Lady Whistledown Hunt Will 'Shake' Penelope, Eloise's Friendship

"They're getting older, and they each have secrets," Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie said of Penelope and Eloise's friendship

Bridgerton fans should prepare to witness a shift in Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton's friendship during the show's second season.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly for their March issue, the Netflix show's cast teased what audiences can expect from the upcoming season.

Addressing her own fate on the show, Claudia Jessie — who plays Eloise — said her character's determination to unmask Lady Whistledown will drive a wedge into her longtime friendship with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), which had previously been centered in trust.

In the season 1 finale, viewers learned that Penelope was pulling the strings as Lady Whistledown all along. However, throughout the season, Eloise had been seeking to determine the town gossip's true identity.

"It felt like the most uncomplicated love that there was," Jessie, 32, told EW. "But they're getting older, and they each have secrets. It will shake them both."

According to Coughlan, 35, she believes it will be "so frustrating for Eloise to know Penelope's doing all the things she wants to do, and has a voice and power and can change things."

Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton Season 1 Nicola Coughlan in "Bridgerton" Season 1 | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"But Penelope thinks Eloise is the funniest, smartest, best person in the world — and a lot of Whistledown is to impress her," she continued. "Maybe I'm putting rose-tinted glasses on, but it all comes from a place of love."

Coughlan also acknowledged that Penelope's motives aren't exactly righteous: "Hurt people hurt people," she said.

"People don't treat her nicely," Coughlan added of her character. "So she's able to manufacture and move things around at her will."

Following Bridgerton's December 2020 premiere, eagle-eyed fans started to discover easter eggs that connected Penelope to Lady Whistledown.

"I would say to the directors, 'I know this scene is about the Duke and Daphne, but I write about this in my column, so can I please be near here,'" Coughlan told Elite Daily at the time. "So I think it should be fun for people to watch Season 1 back and have a Where's Waldo [moment] with Penelope to see if they can find her at the balls."

RELATED VIDEO: Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Coughlan added that "there's something really juicy in the audience knowing a secret that the other characters don't know."

"It's like they're in on it," she explained. "They'll get to go to the balls with her and know whatever she witnesses could make or break somebody."

Jessie previously predicted her character is "going to be pissed" upon learning Lady Whistledown's identity.

"That's such a shock to a friendship," she told Harper's Bazaar last year. "You have this woman, this character, this mysterious scribbler that Eloise is basically a bit in love with, and kinda wants to be her best mate — has been lying to her, writing about her family, and causing scandal. To me, that's the most compelling thing in the world."