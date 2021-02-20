Season 2 of Netflix's Bridgerton is scheduled to begin production this spring in London

Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Predicts Her Character Will 'Be Pissed' About Lady Whistledown's Identity

Claudia Jessie can't wait to get back to the drama of Bridgerton!

The English actress, who plays the second-born Bridgerton sister Eloise in the Netflix drama, revealed what drama she is most looking forward to unpacking in the upcoming second season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the end of season 1, viewers found out who is behind the pen name Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), a mysterious gossip columnist that details the lives of those in British high society.

As Eloise spends the majority of the series trying to unmask Lady Whistledown's identity, Jessie said she can't wait to see her character's response when she finds out who really is Lady Whistledown.

"She is going to be pissed!" Jessie, 31, told Harper's Bazaar of Eloise's reaction. "I just can't imagine what that is going to be like."

"That's such a shock to a friendship," Jessie said. "You have this woman, this character, this mysterious scribbler that Eloise is basically a bit in love with, and kinda wants to be her best mate—has been lying to her, writing about her family, and causing scandal."

"To me, that's the most compelling thing in the world," she added.

Image zoom Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Jessie also said she is excited to see anything that involves "Lady Danbury and the Queen."

"Anything that they do, I'm going to be watching. I don't care," she shared. "I'll watch them eat toast. I'll watch them stare at a cup of tea. I will watch them blow their noses, and I'll have been moved."

The second season — which is scheduled to begin production this spring in London — will draw from the sequel in Julia Quinn's romance series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows the quest of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) to find his viscountess.

Image zoom Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton | Credit: NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Netflix cast Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, the eldest Bridgerton sibling's love interest, in the upcoming season.

Kate's official character description reads: "Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools—Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

In the novel, Ashley's character is named Kate Sheffield. However, the show's creative team previously decided her family would be of Indian descent and changed her surname, Deadline reported.