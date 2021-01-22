The Bridgerton cast will appear on the upcoming episode of The Netflix Afterparty with David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes

Bridgerton Cast Addresses What Happened to the Missing Necklace the Prince Gave Daphne

Among the many questions left unanswered by season 1 of Netflix's new hit period drama, Bridgerton, was what happened to the expensive necklace Prince Friedrich gifts Daphne mid-season. Thankfully, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, is about to answer it on The Netflix Afterparty — and PEOPLE has a sneak peek.

In episode four, the Prince (Freddie Stroma) proves his love to Daphne with an elaborate diamond necklace — a gift so expensive that her mother even suggests she not wear it out to the ball.

Later, when Daphne storms off the dance floor as the Prince is about to propose, she tears it off her neck and leaves it on a bridge, never to be seen or spoken of again.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the costume blunder, and shared their theories as to what happened to it on Twitter.

"Quick Bridgerton question: Daphne left the Prince's necklace on a bridge & no one ever mentioned it again?? Did some lucky cater waiter cash it in and make a run to Italy?" New Yorker writer Emily Nussbaum asked.

"This has been bugging me since first view: WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PRINCE'S NECKLACE? My theory: Cressida Cowper found it on the wall when she was snooping about and has it stashed somewhere…" another fan added on Twitter, referring to Daphne's nemesis, played by Jessica Madsen.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the Bridgerton cast's upcoming appearance on The Netflix Afterparty, those fan questions are finally answered.

"What happened to the Prince's necklace that Daphne left in the garden?" asks comedian London Hughes, who cohosts Netflix Afterparty alongside David Spade and Fortune Feimster.

"There's a theory that Cressida Cowper took it — sold it on the black market, who knows — but what really happened? Do you know what happened?" she continues, directing the question to Dynevor.

"I don't know what happened, and I never flagged this on the day. I just I don't know what I was thinking," Dynevor replies, though she takes a liking to the fan theory about Cressida.

"Maybe Cressida Cowper has it — she's stolen it," the actress adds.