Bridgerton Books Selling for Up to $700+ After Hit Netflix Series Drops

On online retail sites, hardcover copies of individual books in the eight-part series are selling for as much as $768

Fans are losing their minds over the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn after the much-anticipated TV adaptation hit Netflix on Christmas Day — and individual book sellers are hoping to cash in.

"Oh my God. I just found out that #Bridgerton is based on a series of books?!" tweeted one viewer on Friday. "Where do I get them all? I have to have them."

"I'm on my fourth #Bridgerton book in as many days. No shame," tweeted another fan.

On online retail sites like Amazon and eBay, hardcover copies of individual books in the eight-part series are selling for as much as $768.57, while a collection of the complete paperback series is selling for $200. But readers can still get regularly priced books, either by purchasing an e-book or by waiting for the paperbacks to become more readily available.

"Finished bingeing @Bridgerton on @Netflix?" wrote publisher HarperCollins on Friday. "Read the eight books in Julia's [sic] Quinn's bestselling historical romance series, available now in #ebook and ready to download!"

The historical romance series follows the elite, rule-bending Bridgerton family as they find love in Regency England. The first book in the series, The Duke and I, was first published in 2000, and the mass market paperback copies of the series have sold for less than $10 each for the last two decades. Always popular, the demand for the books has sharply increased since Bridgerton, the eponymous show, premiered on Netflix. (It's one of Shonda Rhimes' long-awaited projects as part of the eight-show deal she made with the streaming service in 2017.)

Since then, many book retailers, both large and small, have run out of the Bridgerton series — for now. In the meantime, retailers are encouraging fans to buy the e-books. The Barnes and Noble website notes that most of the Bridgerton books are "temporarily out of stock online," but paperback copies will be available later this month.

On Instagram this week, Quinn reassured her book-crazed fans while visiting her local bookstore in Seattle.

"Stopped by @ubookstoreseattle with some books from my own shelves to help fill orders!!!" she wrote. "So sorry the stock is low/out for so many of my books— @avonbooks is reprinting as fast as they can! In the meantime, you can always get an ebook, or you can order from University Book Store and they will fulfill the order as soon as the books come back in."

In an interview with PEOPLE in December, the bestselling author discussed the increasingly popular trend of producers adapting romance novels into hit shows.

"Honestly, it never even occurred to us to shop [the Bridgerton series] around because nobody was adapting historical romance novels," she said. "It would have been crazy to even try."

"People weren't doing that and had never shown interest. It just wasn't a thing," Quinn continued. "So, it really was like this incredible fairytale for me. It's just like a Cinderella story. My one option didn't just get made — it got made by Shondaland."

The author also addressed why books like the Bridgerton series appeal to readers with their "happily ever after" endings.

"What do we want in life? We want to fall in love, most of us," she said. "Why do we love to fall in love? There's that emotion, that heady feeling. It's only natural that we would want to feel that again."