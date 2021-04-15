Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh Explains How Regé-Jean Page's Exit Makes Sense for the Show's Arc

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh is explaining why Regé-Jean Page's exit from the series makes sense ahead of the show's second season.

During an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday, Andoh opened up about what fans can expect from the popular period drama's sophomore outing following Page's departure.

"We're following the overriding framework of Julia Quinn's beautiful novels. There are eight Bridgerton children: one down, seven to go," the British actress, who plays Lady Danbury, said. "Season 2, it's Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), so there you are. That's the arc of the show. We all love Regé and we're all going to miss Regé."

Andoh, 58, went on to share that she and Page "share a love for punk" before adding, "He's a lovely man and he'll be my friend for life."

Bridgerton is a Shonda Rhimes-produced drama that was created by Chris Van Dusen based on author Julia Quinn's book series of the same name. One month after the show premiered in December 2020 to acclaim from fans and critics alike, the series scored a second season renewal.

Bridgerton

"The ride of a life time. It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke," he captioned his farewell post. "Joining this family — not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing ❤️❤️❤️💫."

Fans erupted with backlash across social media following the surprise announcement, which ultimately shocked Rhimes.

"I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I've killed off somebody that's been around for a while. Like, we didn't kill him, he's still alive," the Grey's Anatomy creator, 51, told Vanity Fair on Tuesday. "[Regé-Jean] is a powerful, amazing actor and that meant we did our job — every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance."

Rhimes added: "I don't know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book [in the Bridgerton series] is a different romance."

Page recently told Variety that he was previously made aware of plans to only have him on the show for one season, which was something that he found intriguing.

"[I thought] 'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series," the Sylvie's Love actor said. "I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."