Lifetime is addressing some of the difficult issues that many couples face because of their multi-racial relationships.

Led by Pastor Calvin Roberson, the second season of Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love (produced by Married at First Sight‘s Kinetic Content) is set to premiere on Feb. 26 at 10 p.m.

The four-week social experiment follows the relationship struggles between three Atlanta couples whose disapproving families are preventing them from officially tying the knot. At the end of the four weeks, the couples will decide if they want to get married or go their separate ways.

In the show’s trailer (shared exclusively with PEOPLE), Blair and Chris are dealing with racial discrimination because Blair’s mother, who is white, is strictly against her daughter marrying someone outside of her race.

Meanwhile, Kiandria and Kareem are having issues because of their 4-year age gap. Additionally, Kiandria has a 6-year-old son and Kareem’s family does not believe he’s ready to wed or become a father. Willi — who is Jewish — and Cameron are facing backlash because of their religious differences.

“Chris proposed to me last week,” Blair says to her mother during an outing with her fiancé, who is Korean. In the next scene, her mother is heard saying, “So I have a problem with Chris being part Asian. It’s a communist country.”

Kiandria and Kareem also face disapproval from their respective families. “I do not like his personality,” says a relative of Kiandria’s in the trailer. In the next clip, another family member can be heard saying, “She can’t just jump into a marriage.”

In another scene, Cameron and Willi’s relationship drama begins to unfold when he is heard asking Willi’s father for her hand in marriage.

“I want to marry your daughter,” Cameron says. “I want my grandchildren to be raised Jewish,” Willi’s father responds with a straight face.

When Willi asks Cameron to convert to Judaism, he responds, “I’m gonna tell you right here and right now, that’s just never gonna happen.”

Armed with new advice and tools from Pastor Cal, the couples must navigate the ups and downs with their own family and friends.

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love premieres Feb. 26 at 10 p.m on Lifetime.