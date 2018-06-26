Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Reveals Javi Marroquin Proposed Marriage — and She Refused

Briana DeJesus faced a life-changing decision on the latest episode of Teen Mom 2.

The mother of two, 24, was shocked to learn from her mother Roxanne that boyfriend Javi Marroquin was going to propose to her on Monday night’s new episode.

Discussing Marroquin’s intentions with her daughter, Roxanne told DeJesus that he had approached her about asking for her daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Would you say yes to him?” Roxanne asked, to which DeJesus, who seemed unsure, said, “I don’t know, can we not talk about this?”

Roxanne kept asking DeJesus if she was ready to marry Marroquin, adding that both had several issues to work through.

“The odds are stacked against you guys. He has baggage, you have baggage,” Roxanne said. “[It’s] not easy. Different states. MTV. Teen Mom. His past relationships and he’s going away. Is he the one?”

DeJesus, who kept her head down during their conversation, said, “I don’t know.”

Later, she admitted to a friend that she and Marroquin had not spoken in-depth about getting married.

“I don’t know why he wants to propose right now,” DeJesus said. “We’ve had a conversation about what we want for our lives, like what we want for the future but it wasn’t like I want to get married with you, I want to have your kids right now. We spoke about it like, ‘Yeah, maybe one day.’ We’ve only been together for a few months, so it’s super fast.”

When she was asked whether she would say yes to a proposal from him, DeJesus said, “I don’t know what I would say.”

Despite feeling unsure about taking the next step in their relationship, the MTV star did open up about her ideal proposal.

“Something romantic. Candles, flowers, a mariachi band,” she said, laughing. “We’ll see where it goes.”

DeJesus spoke to her sister, Brittany, after she returned to Orlando, Florida, from a trip to Delaware in which she visited Marroquin.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus Javi Marroquin/Instagram

“He gave it to me but it was never a proposal,” she said of her time in Delaware.

“It was just like ‘here,’ ” she continued, extending her hand out while describing how Marroquin simply showed her the engagement ring.

“He didn’t get down on one knee, it wasn’t romantic, there were no flowers or this and that,” she continued. “It wasn’t my ideal proposal and I wasn’t going to accept the ring.”

DeJesus continued, “It’s not the right time so I gave it back to him. He wants to marry me, he wants me to have his children, he wants me to move in with him. There’s a lot of stuff that he wants.”

She explained she told Marroquin that she felt no rush to get engaged after just months of dating.

“Javi is a person that wants things down yesterday. That’s the military life. I get it. But that’s not how I live my life,” she said.

When Brittany asked if she felt Marroquin would wait for her to get engaged, DeJesus said, “He respected my no, so I would hope so. I don’t know.”

Marroquin told PEOPLE in October that he and DeJesus were dating. The mother of two announced their split months later on Instagram in January.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him,” she continued. “He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

In May, Marroquin revealed he was expecting a baby with current girlfriend Lauren Comeau by posting a photo of himself cradling Comeau’s growing baby bump.

In May, Marroquin revealed he was expecting a baby with current girlfriend Lauren Comeau by posting a photo of himself cradling Comeau's growing baby bump.

"Blessings on top of blessings," he captioned the photo. He shares son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. DeJesus has two children from previous relationships, daughters Nova, 6, and Stella, 11 months. Marroquin addressed the episode on Twitter, Tuesday, writing, "Wait…[I'm] just now getting the cliff notes on last nights episode. she really said she said no lmao! ok."

"Makes sense at the reunion when I told them what happened they kept asking me the same question as if I was supposed to say something different…they probably wont air it though," he wrote, adding, "Anyways, all good though…I've moved on from the past, most importantly I have accepted it..looking forward to the future. all love!"

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.