Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Shares Photos with New 'Love'

Briana DeJesus has someone new in her life.

The Teen Mom 2 star posted two new pictures cozying up to a man who appears to be a special someone on Wednesday. In the Instagram photos, the pair posed in front of a rollercoaster. The mystery man draped his arms around DeJesus, who was all smiles.

DeJesus captioned the snapshots, “My sweet love, thank you for shining your light into the darkness that was surrounding me.” With two hearts, she added the hashtag “#wealmostdiedonthatridetho” and wrote “lol.”

DeJesus — who has 7-year-old daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and 14-month-old daughter Stella with ex Luis Hernandez — previously dated Teen Mom 2‘s Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-husband.

Marroquin first confirmed the relationship to PEOPLE last October, but DeJesus said that they had called it quits by January.

Marroquin shares a son, Lincoln, 4, with Lowry and is currently expecting another boy with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

In an episode of Teen Mom 2 that aired in June, DeJesus turned down Marroquin when he proposed marriage. She explained in the episode, “It’s not the right time so I gave it back to him. He wants to marry me, he wants me to have his children, he wants me to move in with him. There’s a lot of stuff that he wants.”