Briana DeJesus Suspects John Rodriguez of Impregnating Another Woman, While He Firmly Denies Claims

Briana DeJesus faced a rough patch in her past relationship all centered around cheating allegations.

On Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, the MTV star was blindsided by a screenshot of an alleged DM between her then-boyfriend John Rodriguez and an unknown woman who claimed she was pregnant with Rodriguez’s child — something that Rodriguez would later adamantly deny.

DeJesus, 25, pulled over on the side of the road and showed the screenshot to Teen Mom 2 producer Alexis, saying, “I don’t know if this is real or fake.”

Alexis read the screenshot message the girl had sent aloud, “You think you can get me pregnant and bailout,” before reading a portion that had been allegedly written by Rodriguez, “That baby ain’t nothing to me. You’re just a piece of a—. Kill yourself.”

“What do you think that is? Wait, that’s saying that he has another…” Alexis asked before trailing off.

While DeJesus eventually accepted Rodriguez’s assertion that he had not sent the DM to the unknown woman, DeJesus finished Alexis’ sentence, “Girl. He got another girl pregnant. I have to go home and I have to figure this out. I don’t know what this is. I don’t know if this is true or not so I’d rather just talk to him with no cameras involved right now.”

While DeJesus spoke to Rodriguez away from the MTV cameras, she did meet up with her best friend Shirley and recounted the conversation she had with her Rodriguez, who lives in New York City.

Image zoom John Rodriguez and Briana DeJesus Briana DeJesus/Instagram

DeJesus’s home is in Orlando, Florida, where she is raising her two daughters: Nova, 8, and Stella, 2.

“I have to run to New York because I gotta speak to John, I have to have a face-to-face conversation,” DeJesus told Shirley. “There was a screenshot that came out between him and somebody else and it looks like an Instagram DM and she’s like, ‘You got me pregnant, you’re only using [Briana] for fame,’ and he’s like, ‘F— you, die,’ or something like that, something among those lines. It looks really real.”

She continued, “I’m confused because a part of me is ‘Okay, it’s fake,’ but then a part of me is like, ‘Okay, what if this really is legit?'”

DeJesus explained she’d had a conversation with Rodriguez, saying, “So I talked to him and I was like, ‘What the f— is this?’ I just went off. He was literally confused, he was like, ‘You should know me by now that this isn’t me. That’s not me, I don’t do that.'”

“I found the girl who created the screenshot, she ended up deactivating her account because of it,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom 2′s Briana DeJesus Cuddles Up to Boyfriend in Sweet Instagram: ‘All Mine’

DeJesus said that having previous partners cheat on her in the past made it difficult to trust that it wouldn’t happen again in a different relationship.

“After all that s— I went through in the past, with Luis, Javi, there was always another chick on the side or another girl,” DeJesus said. “Now I’m like, ‘Okay, great this is happening to me again. I have the worst luck ever.'”

She added, “I’m super guarded up, that’s it, brick wall in front of me.”

DeJesus flew to New York City to talk to Rodriguez about his alleged infidelity as well as their relationship. While at dinner, she broke down in tears.

RELATED: Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Reveals Javi Marroquin Proposed Marriage — and She Refused

“It’s a lot to take in, a part of me knows that it’s fake, the screenshot, but another part of me, this is just something I’ve gone through before,” she told Rodriguez. “Why would somebody make that screenshot to put us in a bad place?”

Rodriguez attempted to console her and provide a possible explanation for why the screenshot is fake, saying, “Because people don’t like you, or maybe they don’t like me.”

“So there’s no pregnant girl? There’s no other girl on the side?” DeJesus asked him.

He replied, “No. If you knew me, you know I don’t speak like that. Anybody would be upset — it looks legit, but it wasn’t. We have to build more trust in our communication — and being long distance doesn’t help.”

DeJesus smiled and nodded, adding, “I just want us to be okay. I’m glad I’m here, I feel like if I wasn’t here it’d be weird.”

In August, DeJesus told Us Weekly she had split from Rodriguez.

“I realized I wasn’t happy, had too much on my plate and needed to stay focused on all the things going on in my life including my kids, my new spa, filming Teen Mom 2, my other job and my family,” she said.

She added, “At the end of the day I truly feel bad about what went down with John and me, as he really is a great, sweet, amazing man.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.