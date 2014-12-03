Brian Williams Helps Jimmy Fallon 'Slow-Jam' the News (VIDEO)

Jimmy Fallon’s been using Brian Williams’s voice for so long, it was only a matter of time until he got the real deal.

And that’s what happened Tuesday night on The Tonight Show.

Fallon enlisted Williams for a version of his “Slow Jam the News” bit – if you’ve ever wanted to see Brian Williams sing a modified version of “Baby Got Back” about immigration policy, this is your chance.

Williams celebrated his 10-year anniversary at NBC Nightly News on Tuesday, though it featured decidedly less rapping than his appearance on Tonight.

Watch the full segment from the show below.

