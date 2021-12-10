Brian Williams Signs Off from 11th Hour for the Final Time: 'What a Ride It's Been'

Brian Williams has signed off of The 11th Hour for the final time.

The television host is leaving MSNBC and NBC News after 28 years. Williams called Thursday night "more emotional than an average Thursday night" as he hosted the show for the last time, discussing the major political events of the day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After 28 years of Peacock logos on much of what I own, it is my choice to now jump without a net into the great unknown," Williams told viewers at the end of the show following a video montage that took a look back at his career highlights at NBC. "As I do for the first time in my 62 years, my greatest worry is my country."

He continued his monologue with an ominous warning: "The truth is, I am not liberal or conservative. I'm an institutionalist, and my love of country I yield to no one. The darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roadways and neighborhoods. It's now at the local bar, at the bowling alley, at the school board and the grocery store. And it must be acknowledged and answered for. Grown men and women who swore an oath to our Constitution — elected by their constituents [and] possessing the kinds of college degrees I could only dream of — have decided to join the mob and become something they are not, while hoping we somehow forget who they were. They've decided to burn it all down with us inside. That should scare you to no end."

Williams concluded his speech by thanking his colleagues and the guests on his show for his lengthy career. "Everyone I've worked with has made me better," he said.

"What a ride it's been. Where else, how else, was a kid like me going to meet presidents and kings and the occasional rockstar?" he continued. "These lovely testimonials that I can never truly repay make me hyper aware that it has been and remains a wonderful life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Williams said he will "probably find it impossible to stay silent" and will likely be back providing commentary in some form after he's "experimented with relaxation."

According to CNN, a rotating list of guest personalities will take over hosting duties for the late-night news program beginning on Monday.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones announced the news in November that Williams would be ending his run as host of The 11th Hour at the end of the year to "spend time with his family."

brian williams Credit: Art Streiber/MSNBC

"NBC is a part of me and always will be," he said in a statement of his own at the time. "This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another. There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere. For the next few months, I'll be with my family, the people I love most and the people who enabled my career to happen. I will reflect on the kindness people have shown me, and I will pay it forward."

After joining the network in 1993, Williams became the anchor for The News with Brian Williams in 1996. He began anchoring NBC Nightly News in 2004, taking over for Tom Brokaw.

He remained in that post until 2015 when he was suspended without pay for six months for for telling an exaggerated story about being in a helicopter brought down by enemy fire while embedded during the war in Iraq in 2003. He told a similar story to David Letterman in 2013.