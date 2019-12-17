Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Star Brian Tarantina Died from Accidental Drug Overdose

Brian Tarantina‘s cause of death has been revealed.

A spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE that the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star died from acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine. His manner of death has been ruled accidental. TMZ was first to report the news.

Tarantina, who played the Gaslight comedy club emcee Jackie on the Emmy-winning Amazon Prime series, was found in his Manhattan apartment on Nov. 2 after officers with the New York City Police Department received a call about an unconscious person, an NYPD spokesperson previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Authorities discovered Tarantina lying on his couch; emergency medical services responded and officially pronounced him dead. He was 60.

His rep told PEOPLE at the time that the actor “had been ill lately, was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what I believe to be a heart-related issue.”

According to TMZ, his niece found him near a white powder substance believed to be narcotics.

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Maisel star Michael Zegen remembered Tarantina as a joy on-set, where they bonded over sports.

“He was such a good guy and, and I always like hanging out with him and talking about the Yankees, because he was a big Yankees fan,” said Zegen, who plays Midge’s estranged husband Joel Maisel on the show. “He used to keep the tape [of] all the games from the night before. He would tape them and watch them the next day.”

“I just, I really, I loved working with him,” added Zegen, 40. “You know, his voice is like almost iconic at this point. So we’re really going to miss him.”

Tarantina appeared in TV shows including Gilmore Girls, The Black Donnellys, Heroes, Law & Order and The Good Wife.

He also had a long career in film that began in the 1980s and included the movies Jacob’s Ladder, Donnie Brasco, Uncle Buck and Summer of Sam. Most recently, he acted alongside Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish in 2019’s The Kitchen.