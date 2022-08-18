Brian Stelter Exiting CNN as 'Reliable Sources' Is Canceled After Three Decades

The longtime anchor of the Sunday morning staple told NPR in a statement Thursday that it was "a rare privilege" to host the show

By
Published on August 18, 2022 02:43 PM
Brian Stelter, Chief Media Correspondent for CNN
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Brian Stelter is leaving CNN and the network cancels its long-running Sunday morning show Reliable Sources, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company," a CNN Spokesperson shared in a statement. "We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors."

Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President of Talent and Content Development of CNN Worldwide, also shared this statement with PEOPLE: "Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation's top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster. We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we're confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show."

Stelter, 36, confirmed the news in his own statement to NPR on Thursday, saying that he'd had "a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential."

He added that he would have more to say on the show's final installment on Sunday.

Brian Stelter
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The media journalist, who joined CNN in 2013, also poked fun at himself as he retweeted NPR's post: "I picked a bad day to violate the ABC rule — Always Be Charging. I took the kiddos out sightseeing in midtown Manhattan and my phone's at 2%."

Stelter is also known for writing the 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, which inspired the HBO series The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Jeffrey Toobin
Jeffrey Toobin. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Reliable Sources, which just marked its 30th year on air, will have been the network's longest-running show, per NPR. Stelter has hosted the Sunday morning political staple for the last nine years.

The news comes less than a week after Jeffrey Toobin, CNN's chief legal analyst, announced in a tweet last Friday that he was leaving the network.

Toobin did not provide a reason for the departure, and a CNN spokesperson told PEOPLE: "We are grateful for Jeffrey's contributions to the network over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Toobin returned to CNN more than a year ago, following an eight-month break. The hiatus was related to an October 2020 Zoom call in which Toobin masturbated in front of his New Yorker and WNYC radio colleagues.

