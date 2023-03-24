'Succession' Star Brian Cox Says He Didn't Want An Elvis Impersonator to Officiate His Las Vegas Wedding

Brian Cox is looking back fondly on his Las Vegas wedding.

On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Succession star revealed that he still often thinks of the special day, which took place more than two decades ago.

"Well, it's like, stuck in my brain," Cox, 76, said of his 2002 nuptials. "It was a very, very — my lovely wife and I decided to get married. We'd actually been apart for awhile, she's been traveling, and then we sat down and we said, 'Where do we go from here? Do we finish or do we go on?' And we thought, 'Well let's go on and get married.'"

Cox then asked wife actress Nicole Ansari-Cox, who was seated in the audience, for confirmation.

"I think she agreed. You agreed, didn't you honey?" he said, as Ansari-Cox smiled and nodded as a wedding photo of the happy couple flashed on the screen.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The actor chose a tan suit while Ansari-Cox wore white spaghetti-strap dress and a flower in her hair for the ceremony, which occurred at the Little White Chapel — the same venue where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot last year.

"And it was great, we went to the White Chapel and it was a lovely lady who took the service," Cox recalled. "And her mother played the piano. She played us going down the aisle and I don't think she realized it, but she knew I was Scottish, so she played the theme from Braveheart."

And while the couple walked down the aisle to an unlikely tune, Cox shared that they initially didn't agree on who would officiate their Vegas vows.

"Nicole I think was reasonably keen on the idea of Elvis," he said. "I said 'No [pretends to censor himself] way.'"

Earlier this week, Cox and his wife walked the red carpet at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City for the season 4 premiere his HBO drama, where he said he was "delighted" and "more than ready" for the show to end.

"In a good way, I'm happy it's over," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think we've, you know, got to the point where the show has reached its natural closure."

Cox noted that "a lot of shows outstay their welcome, and I think our show is perfect, and neat, in the way it is."

Season 4 of Succession premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.