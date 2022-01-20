Brian Cox praised Succession's "great" season 3 finale, but said he would have edited the final episode differently

Succession Star Brian Cox Says He Initially Had 'a Quarrel' Over the Season 3 Finale

This article contains major spoilers from the season 3 finale of Succession

While Succession star Brian Cox admits that the show's widely talked-about season 3 finale was "great," he would have tweaked the ending a bit.

The actor, 75, who stars as family patriarch Logan Roy in the hit HBO drama, sat down for a chat on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show Wednesday. When their discussion turned to the Succession season 3 finale, Cohen, 53, told Cox, "I thought the ending was quite provocative."

The actor replied, "I think the ending was great. I kind of knew it was going to end in that way. I didn't know it was going to be quite — that I was going to, sort of, blast the family in the way I did. I thought it was going to be a bit more subtle than that, but it wasn't, which is fine. It wasn't subtle at all."

Brian Cox Credit: SiriusXM

The latest season of Succession ends with the Roy siblings realizing their plan to take over Waystar RoyCo, the family company, has failed — and Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) is to blame.

Cox told Cohen, "I think it was a great ending," before admitting, "I had a quarrel with my choice of the edit."

Cox explained that he "would have given more attention" to Logan's youngest son, Roman (Kieran Culkin), and focused less on his character's daughter, Shiv (Sarah Snook).

"[Roman] was the one who really … you know, they focused on Shiv, which was okay and it was a choice, a directorial choice, but I felt there was a wonderful moment … that was cut when [Roman] actually gets blasted by Frank," Cox explained.

Frank Vernon (Peter Friedman) delivered an "amazing speech," but it never made the final cut "because of time and edit and what have you," Cox said.

Brian Cox Succession Credit: Graeme Hunter/HBO

The Succession star explained that he would have placed more focus on Roman's character because of the "awkward" and "difficult" way he "brings up the subject of love," explaining that "the question of love" is "the thing that becomes the red rag to Logan's bull."

"That love isn't very present in their relationship most of the time," Cox said. "Now Logan, he's at fault for that as well because he doesn't express it. He may feel it, but he doesn't express it."

Succession has since been renewed for a fourth season by HBO, the network announced last fall. The family drama, which first premiered in 2018, was created by Jesse Armstrong.