Brian Cox Is 'Delighted' 'Succession' Won't 'Outstay' Its Welcome: 'I'm Happy It's Over' After Season 4

Fans may be disappointed that Succession is set to end after four seasons, but star Brian Cox says he is "happy it's over."

Cox, 76, walked the red carpet on Monday at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City for the season 4 premiere of the HBO drama, where he said he was "delighted" and "more than ready" for the show to end.

"In a good way, I'm happy it's over," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think we've, you know, got to the point where the show has reached its natural closure."

Cox noted that "a lot of shows outstay their welcome, and I think our show is perfect, and neat, in the way it is."

Succession has enjoyed a stellar run with critics and fans alike, receiving 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins during its past three seasons.

Cox, who plays the sinister and scheming patriarch Logan Roy, told ET the success of the show was related to how it held a mirror up to society.

"I think it's a brilliantly observant show of our time," he said. And the man who plays an obscenely rich media tycoon on TV added, "Especially as the world is getting richer on one side [and] getting a hell of a lot poorer on the other side."

The Scottish actor went on to reveal what he would miss most about working on Succession: "It's the cast. I'll miss the cast and the crew, the camera guys, we got great camera operators. We got to be we've got a couple of great DPs. So you know, it's the whole shebang."

Cox's Logan Roy will be joined once again in the 10-episode run of season 4 by his children: Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Connor (Alan Ruck), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

Other stars returning include Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

Series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong has also been vocal about ending Succession after four seasons, telling the New Yorker: "I've never thought this could go on forever."

He continud, "I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four, and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'"

Armstrong that he and the writers "played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons or two more seasons. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

Season 4 of Succession premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.