It wasn’t exactly love at first sight for Brian Austin Green and wife Megan Fox.

While appearing on Barstool Radio’s KFC Radio Thursday, the Beverly Hills 90210 actor discussed why the pair’s relationship got off to a rocky start.

“I had just gotten out of a relationship … and I wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time,” he admitted on the show. In fact, Green, 46, didn’t think their relationship was even a possibility.

“This isn’t this. This cant f—ing happen. This isn’t going to happen, no way,” the father of four said he thought when first meeting the Transformers star.

Nonetheless, Green added that Fox, 33, was “really persistent” in pursuing the actor even after his recent breakup.

“It’s funny, I kept pushing her away early on, because I was like, ‘I don’t want a relationship,’ ” he told KFC Radio. “And then she was like, ‘Well cool, I’m going to go date.’ “

Fox’s words were all it took for Green to rethink his feelings.

“I was like, ‘Wait a second, I didn’t say go date, please!’ So then that’s when I realized I was, like ‘F—, I must be really into this situation, [because] the thought of that kills me.’ “

Fox and Green have been married since 2010 and met while working on the sitcom Hope & Faith in 2004.

The couple shares three children: Noah Shannon, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 5, and Journey River, 2. (Green is also dad to son Kassius, 17, from a previous relationship.)

Recently, the Jennifer’s Body actress dismissed a divorce petition from her husband that she had originally filed in 2015 after five years of marriage to Green, citing irreconcilable differences. Then the two announced they were having a third child together — and reconciled the following year.

“During their separation, Brian always hoped Megan would change her mind about the divorce and he is very happy that she did,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “They both worked hard to figure out their marriage and things seem great.”