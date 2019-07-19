Brian Austin Green and his eldest son Kassius Lijah are all smiles after spending some quality time together this week.

In an Instagram post shared early Friday morning, Kassius, 17, said that he’s “so happy” to have visited his dad on the set of the upcoming revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 in Vancouver.

“It’s my second to last night on the set of @bh90210 😅” he captioned a photo of the exterior of the BH90210 Peach Pit, which was the original series’ beloved diner, Brandon Walsh’s (Jason Priestley) workplace, and the center of a lot of drama among the California teens.

“I’m so happy I’ve gotten to be here and see the cast my dad worked with for so long again 😊” continued Kassius. “(Also doesn’t the Peach Pit look good?)”



Green, who will reprise his role as David Silver on BH90210, also documented the special time spent with his oldest child on social media. Sharing a photo of Kassius staring out at a body of water, Green captioned the Instagram post with a simple smiley face.

“He’s so beautiful inside and out. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him ;)” Green’s costar Tori Spelling commented.

On Thursday, Kassius and Green, 46, went on a bike tour together.

“Alright guys, we’re here on the sea wall. Me and my dad are biking the full length of it and I just dropped my bike because I’m cool. So I’ll post an update later,” Kassius said in his Instagram Story.

At one point during a stop on the bike trail, the pair got off their bikes and looked out at the waterfront scenery.

Kassius also posted a photo that Green took of him overlooking the water, captioning it, “Some pictures my dad took of me while we biked along the sea wall here in Vancouver😁.”

RELATED: Vanessa Marcil Says Son Is ‘Heartbroken Since Being Cut Out’ of Dad Brian Austin Green’s Life

Image zoom Brian Austin Green Kassius Austin Green/Instagram

After Kassius shared the sweet post to Instagram, his mother — and Green’s ex — Vanessa Marcil celebrated “forgiveness” and said that “love wins” as she re-posted her son’s Peach Pit photo.

“@kassius_marcil_green had always been so proud of his dad @arent_you_that_guy We all are grateful that they are coming back together,” Marcil, 50, wrote about Kassius and Green.



“Here is to love and forgiveness for all of us on this planet. 🙏🏽 #LoveWins,” she concluded.

And on Kassius’ Peach Pit snap, Marcil wrote in overlying text, “#Believeinmiracles #forgiveness Our youth will lead the way….” with both a praying hands and red heart emoji.

RELATED: Brian Austin Green’s Son Visits BH90210 Set Months After Vanessa Marcil Said He’d Been ‘Cut Out’

Kassius’ set visit comes months after Marcil claimed that Kassius had been “cut out” of Green’s life, and said that the actor and his wife, Megan Fox, had tried to get full custody of him in 2006.

Before Green and his son allegedly became estranged, the two had a close relationship.

When Green tied the knot with Fox, 33, in 2010, Kass, then 8, not only served as his father’s best man, but he was also the only guest invited to the intimate Hawaii wedding ceremony.

RELATED: The Peach Pit from 90210 Is Coming to Real Life—Here’s How to Get Reservations

Green and Marcil started dating in the late 1990s after meeting on the original set of Beverly Hills, 90210. (He played David Silver for all 10 seasons, and she joined the cast as Gina Kincaid in season 9.) The two got engaged in the summer of 2001 and welcomed Kass on March 30, 2002. Green and Marcil called it quits in 2003 and Green began dating Fox the following year.