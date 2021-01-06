A source told PEOPLE last month that Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess "are casually dating and having a good time"

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Share a Steamy Kiss on the Beach in Hawaii

Things are heating up between Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess.

The new couple was photographed Saturday sharing a steamy smooch on the beach in Kona, Hawaii, standing knee-deep in the ocean while locked in a passionate embrace.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Green, 47, wore a pair of colorful swim trunks for the outing, while the Dancing with the Stars pro, 35, sported a patterned white string bikini.

"They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together," the insider added. "Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Burgess posted a photo on Instagram last week of the pair's sunny sojourn, showing her relaxing on a beachside patio while on her "first vacation in a long time."

"Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let’s go," she wrote alongside the photo.

Green also posted a snap from the getaway of him standing in the same patio area, captioning it, "Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean."

Image zoom Brian Austin Green (L); Sharna Burgess | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Brian Austin Green "Upset" Wife Megan Fox Has "Moved on So Quickly" with Machine Gun Kelly: Source

News of Green's new fling with Burgess came just over a month after the actor filed a petition for divorce from estranged wife Megan Fox.

Green filed for divorce a day before Thanksgiving and requested joint legal and physical custody of the former couple's three sons — Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8 — in a court filing obtained by PEOPLE. Fox, 34, also filed for divorce a day before the holiday, according to The Blast.

Green first confirmed their separation in May during an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green titled "Context" after Fox was photographed spending time with Machine Gun Kelly.