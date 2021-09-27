Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' Romantic Date Inspired Their Next DWTS Dance — See Photos

Green, 48, and Burgess, 36, visited the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles, as seen in a stunning set of exclusive photos. Designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi with a soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, the exhibition brings Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh's iconic artwork to life, including The Starry Night and Sunflowers.

The exhibit will be incorporated into the couple's package on Monday's episode of the ABC dance competition series. Green and Burgess will dance to "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Arthur, and will bring themes and elements of the art show into the ballroom for their performance.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Credit: DWTS

Green, who split from wife Megan Fox in 2020, has been dating Burgess for almost a year. Amid his relationship with the professional dancer, Green joined DWTS for its milestone 30th season — and naturally, the couple was paired together.

"I'm doing Dancing with the Stars because of my girlfriend Sharna," Green told cameras during the season premiere last week, while Burgess added, "I am unbelievably excited to share with him something I love so deeply."

For their first dance, Green and Burgess performed a foxtrot to "Skate" by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic. They earned a 24 out of 40 from the judges.

After the performance, the pair told Access Hollywood that competing on the series together has proved to be the ultimate relationship test.

"It is so far. I mean, this is all new," said the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said. "You know, we haven't ever been in as stressful as a situation as this can become."

"I think that we're handling it well right now — we have a good game plan and we have a good way of talking through it and communicating," Green continued. "So, hopefully, we'll just continue on that path."