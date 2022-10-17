Brian Austin Green Celebrates Second Anniversary of Meeting Sharna Burgess with Family Photos

Brian Austin Green shared photos of Sharna Burgess, their son and three of his older kids in honor of his second anniversary of meeting Burgess

By
Published on October 17, 2022 09:30 AM
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green. Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC/Getty

Brian Austin Green is celebrating a special milestone.

In a sweet post on Instagram Sunday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum marked the two-year-anniversary of meeting his partner, Sharna Burgess.

"October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee," wrote, Green, 49, alongside a carousel of family photos featuring Burgess, the couple's 3-month-old son Zane and Green's kids Journey, 6, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 10.

He added, "My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met."

"The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible :)) I love you❤️😊," Green concluded.

The couple welcomed son Zane on June 28. Green shares Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as 20-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Green opened up last year to PEOPLE about meeting Burgess, 37, and revealed that, despite sparks flying on their first date, the two were on different pages.

The star was not looking for a relationship in the wake of his split with his wife of nearly 10 years (Fox, 36), while Burgess, on the other hand, was looking for something stable.

However, as Green later told PEOPLE, their chemistry was undeniable. "We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together," he explained, speaking about COVID-19.

He continued, "On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before."

RELATED VIDEO: Sharna Burgess Shares Special Moments from Pregnancy So Far in Sweet Reel: "I'm Meant for This"

"I wasn't sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass," the actor added.

Two years later, the couple shares a close bond that has extended to their children.

"She loves being a mom, it's so amazing to watch," Green told PEOPLE last month. "It's amazing to watch somebody that so enjoys being a mom and then so enjoys and embraces being a parent."

"She's an amazing human being and I'm so lucky to be sharing my life with her," he continued. "She's an absolute blessing and I love her to death and the kids love her to death and Zane loves her to death and it's just a love fest over here."

