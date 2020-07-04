The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was previously seen out on separate occasions with both women

Brian Austin Green is opening up about his relationship status following his split from wife Megan Fox.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 46, set the record straight on Friday, explaining that he's not romantically involved with Courtney Stodden or dating model Tina Louise after he was seen out on separate occasions with both women.

Green was spotted picking up food with Stodden, 25, at a Mexican restaurant in Agoura Hills, California, in June. And on Tuesday, the actor enjoyed a lunch outing with Louise at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles, a vegan restaurant which she co-owns.

When asked if he was dating Louise, Green told TMZ, "Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk."

Brian Austin Green

As for Stodden, Green said his time with the Celebrity Big Brother alum has been "super nice but disappointing."

He went on to explain the shirtless video of himself that Stodden recently posted on her Instagram, in which the pair can be seen enjoying some time in what appears to be a hot tub as Green gave a shout-out to a woman named Ashley.

"I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello," Green said of the clip, adding that it was shot more than a month ago. "The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch — knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself, having three kids — it kind of sucks."

"It was just disappointing but I don't want to bash Courtney," he continued. "I think she's a nice person. I just think she's making some bad choices."

A spokesperson for Stodden did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Green parted ways with Fox — with whom he shares sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3 — earlier this year after nearly 10 years of marriage, he confirmed in May.

A source told PEOPLE that month that the star is ready to reenter the dating world.

"Brian is doing well. He and Megan are getting along," the source said. "When he doesn't see the kids, he is slowly dating. He recently started hanging out with Courtney. They seem more like friends though."

The actor opened up about his split on his …With Brian Austin Green podcast, telling listeners that he and Fox, 34, "had an amazing relationship" and that they will always love each other.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that might be something worth trying for me,' " Green explained on the podcast.