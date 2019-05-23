David who?

While legions of fans crushed hard on Brian Austin Green’s Beverly Hills 90210 character, David Silver, his wife Megan Fox was not one of them. In fact, according to Green, she hasn’t seen an episode of the iconic ’90s soap drama.

“When we met, Megan was like, ‘He looks like Justin Timberlake.’ That’s all she cared about. She grew up with ‘N Sync,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on stands Friday.

Green, 45, and Fox, 33, have been married since 2010 and met while working on the sitcom Hope & Faith.

“Her older sister was a huge fan of 90210, but Megan didn’t know it at all,” Green adds.

Image zoom JB Lacroix/WireImage

RELATED PHOTOS: Beverly Hills 90210 Where Are They Now

The couple share three children together: Noah Shannon, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 5, and Journey, 2. Green also has a 17-year-old son Kassius Lijah from a previous relationship with 90210 costar Vanessa Marcil.

For more from Brian Austin Green, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Image zoom Melanie Acevedo

Luckily for Fox, she has a second chance to enter the 90210 universe thanks to the reboot!

Green will be joined by original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members Gabrielle Carteris, 58, Tori Spelling, 45, Jason Priestley, 49, Shannen Doherty, 48, Jennie Garth, 47, and Ian Ziering, 55, in the reboot, premiering Aug. 7 on Fox.

Now filming, BH90210 will be comprised of six episodes in which the OG gang from West Beverly High play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” according to the network.

RELATED: Beverly Hills, 90210 Reboot Gets August Premiere Date — See the First Teaser Trailer!

On working with the cast again after 19 years (Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000), Green say it’s “surreal.”

“The first time we all got back together, we were in a story meeting and I stopped, like, ‘Wait a second. We’re all like sitting in the same room right now? This is crazy,'” he says.

Green also reflects on his first day on set of the original 90210, at only 17 years old. “I looked more like a baby than I actually was,” he says. “I looked 13, but I was 17. I grew up on that show.

As for advice he’d now give to his 17-year-old self, he says it’s simply, “Shut up and sit down!”