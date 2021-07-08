Brian Austin Green Says He and Ex Megan Fox 'Get Along Great' While Addressing 'Petty' Claims

There's no bad blood between exes Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.

On Wednesday, Green, 47, opened up about where he currently stands with Fox, 35, after the Till Death star voiced her support for his relationship with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

"For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote on his Instagram Story after fans suggested Fox was being petty instead of supportive. "Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other."

"We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids," Green continued, adding in a note to his followers: "Now, stay safe and spread kindness and love."

Green has been dating Burgess, 36, since late last year after his split with Fox — with whom he shares sons Journey River, 4½, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8½.

His message comes just a day after Fox expressed her gratitude for Burgess when the actor posted a photo of himself and the Dancing with the Stars pro kissing during their visit to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom.

"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," Green captioned the shot on his Instagram on Tuesday.

Burgess replied in the comments section, "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you.

"Grateful for Sharna," Fox commented alongside an emoji of a purple heart, as captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs. Her comment has since been deleted.

Green confirmed his split with Fox in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, sharing on his …With Brian Austin Green podcast, "We've had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she'll always love me."

"As far as a family, what we've built is really cool and it's really special. So we decided let's make sure that we don't lose that. Let's make sure that we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids. We'll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids," he said at the time.

The former couple filed for divorce just a day before Thanksgiving in November.

Since the split, Fox has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. The two went Instagram official with their romance in July 2020.

Green previously spoke about how he and Fox are handling introducing new partners to their kids, sharing on an episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, "I think the rule most people follow is you don't want to introduce someone to your kids as somebody you're interested in or that you have a relationship with until it's a very established relationship and something that you're taking very seriously, because you don't want people coming in and out of kid's lives."