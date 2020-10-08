Brian Austin Green Denies Jessica Alba's Eye Contact Claim: 'That Wasn't Our Policy' on 90210

"I can't imagine that she heard that from somebody close enough to us that it was a direct reflection of any one of us," said the actor

Alba, 39, made the claim during an appearance last week on the web series Hot Ones. When asked about her experiences on popular TV shows as an up-and-coming actress back in the day, the L.A.'s Finest star said she was instructed to avoid looking the cast in the eye during her two-episode stint on the show in 1998.

During a Thursday appearance on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, Green, 47, said he couldn't imagine who would have given Alba any instructions of the sort.

"I never worked with Jessica. I never met her on set. I wasn't there, but that's — I don't think she heard that from anyone reputable, like, that was really around us, because that wasn't ever our policy on set," he said. "The one thing that we really were good about on our set was making people feel welcome and feel like they were a part of the family and what we were doing, and they were a part of the team. So I can't imagine that at all. And I can't imagine that she heard that from somebody close enough to us that it was a direct reflection of any one of us."

"On the set of 90210, I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're, like, trying to do a scene with them," she said on Hot Ones. "It was like, 'You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set.'"

Several of her costars have expressed their surprise at the allegation. In a teaser for their 90210MG iHeartRadio podcast, Spelling, 47, and Garth, 48, both said they had no recollection of any such rule.

"I had all the scenes with her," Garth said. "Like, if anybody ... didn't want to have their eyes looked into, it would've been me. But I don't remember, because I have the world's worst memory."

Recalling the "vague memories" she does have of working with Alba, Garth said, "I only remember her being super talented. She was very young and she was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she's gone on to be so successful."

Spelling said she was upset when she heard the news. "I'm not going to lie to you guys, I was a little horrified when I saw that clip that said that she wasn't allowed to make eye contact and she had an awful experience because her baby wipes are my favorite," she said, referencing Alba's Honest Company, which sells baby, beauty and cleaning products.

Priestley, 51, and Ziering, 56, were equally taken aback.

"I don't know what Jessica Alba's experience was coming on our show as a guest star. I know that certainly I never would have made her feel that way," Priestley said this week on KiSS 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show. "I don't even think I worked with her. ... But I'm sorry that that happened to her and it seems really incongruous with everything else that happened on our show."

Ziering told PEOPLE a no eye contact rule would be "the stupidest thing" he's ever heard.

"I'm not doubting her, but I doubt that it came from any cast member," he said. "Maybe it came from some third AD who decided to flex a little and said, 'Please don't look at the actors.'"