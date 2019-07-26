Brian Austin Green Jokes About New BH90210 Trading Cards: 'What Have I Done'

Beverly Hills’ most iconic residents are back — and they’re coming with their very own trading cards.

To help celebrate the highly-anticipated reboot of Beverly Hills: 90210, titled BH90210, new trading cards featuring the original cast members were released on Thursday.

The BH90210 Twitter account shared a first look at the options available to fans, including cards with Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, and Ian Ziering on the front.

“Quick, grab your binder because it’s time to start collecting #BH90210 trading cards!,” read the tweet, alongside a video that showed all seven cast member’s cards.

Unable to resist the joke, Green, 46, sent out his own tweet about the cards.

“What have I done,” the actor wrote.

BH90210 will be comprised of six episodes in which the OG gang from West Beverly High play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” according to the network.

The show follows the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.

The original Fox series concluded in 2000 after a 10-season run.

Earlier this month, Fox released a new teaser, which sees the original characters reuniting at the infamous Peach Pit. In the promo, Tori Spelling‘s character Donna Martin and Green’s character David Silver share a kiss as they reunite.

“Remember when we used to make out to this song?” Spelling, who sports a wedding ring as she locks lips with Green, says.

As to what their kiss means, fans will have to wait and see. Spelling, 46, previously announced that Ivan Sergei will star as her husband — kind of. “Well, Tori’s hubby so don’t panic Donna & David fans,” she tweeted. “Welcome to the family!”

Meanwhile, La La Anthony has been cast to Green‘s wife Shay.

The original series ran for 10 seasons (between 1990 and 2000) and followed the cast — including Luke Perry, who died March 4 of a massive stroke but had not signed onto the reboot — as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

BH90210 will premiere Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.