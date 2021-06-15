For Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend of 10 months, Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, dating in quarantine made them closer than they could have imagined.

"We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together," Burgess, 35, tells PEOPLE. "I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome."

Meeting Burgess "was something I'd never experienced before in my life," says Green, 47, who officially split from ex-wife Megan Fox last year. "On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before."

Continues Green: "I wasn't sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass."

Indeed, the pair have also teamed up together professionally for a good cause. "We are trying to change as many lives as possible," says Green, who along with Burgess, is supporting the #Search4Smiles campaign, in which searches on Trueheart.com will directly benefit the non-profit Smile Train, which has provided 100 percent free cleft palate surgeries and essential services for kids all over the world. "This is one of those issues that we could have a solution to in our lifetime."

Adds Burgess: "I'm very passionate about it and I'm excited to do this with Brian as well because one of the things we connected on is helping others, so it's so beautifully aligned that they came to us. We feel like we can really make a difference."

The cause is personal for Green, who shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with Fox, as well as Kassius, 19, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

"In the past year and a half, going through the divorce and the pandemic and everything I've been through, it really changed my moral outlook on the world," he says.

"For me, with the kids, I can make sure they really have a good sense of other people around them and what's important in the world. It's not only my job to shape them, but they are who they are," continues Green. "It's most important for me to raise them with morals and teach them what I've learned as far as what feels good and what's responsible."