Brian Austin Green Allegedly Not Seeing Son with Vanessa Marcil Is ‘Absolutely Strange': Source

When Brian Austin Green tied the knot with Megan Fox in 2010, it was the start of a new chapter in his life — and possibly the end of another.

In 2002, Green welcomed eldest son Kassius Lijah with ex Vanessa Marcil. Shortly after Kassius’ birth, the pair split in 2003, and two years later, Green, 45, started dating Fox, 32.

“Ever since Brian and Megan started dating, Brian had conflicts with Vanessa,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Megan was very young when they started dating and she was always jealous and nervous that Brian would go back with Vanessa.”

Although all seemed well between the former couple when Green wed Fox — Kassius, then 8 years old, was Green’s best man at his wedding — just two years later, it was revealed that Green had tried to sue Marcil for purported unpaid loans. According to E!, Green had been seeking $200,000 he claimed he gave Marcil during their relationship. Green claimed he had an agreement with Marcil that specified that the money was not a gift and she had to pay it back.

However, a judge threw out the case and ruled that the actor’s statute of limitations had run out.

Over the weekend, Marcil, 50, claimed in an emotional Instagram post that Green and Fox tried to get full custody of Kassuis in 2006. She also alleged that Green and Fox “decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives”with their three sons: Journey River, 2, Bodhi Ransom, 4½, and Noah Shannon, 6.

“Everyone knows Brian doesn’t have contact with Kassius. That’s his choice, but it doesn’t make it right,” the source adds. “Brian is a great dad to his sons with Megan, so it’s absolutely strange that he doesn’t see Kassius.”

Reps for Fox, Green and Marcil declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

In her post, Marcil claimed that “Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live. He has only seen his dad in passing in public places.“

“Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a ‘more important parent’ kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be,” she wrote.

“Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation,” she concluded. “Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories.”

While Marcil is hopeful that her son will one day have a solid relationship with his father, it seems as though Green must decide whether or not he will build a bond with his eldest child.

“It’s just a sad situation. Brian could easily fix it, and it does seem he cares,” says the source. “Hopefully Vanessa speaking out in public will now change things.”