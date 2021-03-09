Brian Austin Green Celebrates International Women's Day with Tributes to His Exes and Current Girlfriend

Brian Austin Green is paying tribute to the important women in his life — both past and present.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 47, shared a series of photos on his Instagram Story on Monday, featuring him with his current girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, as well as exes Tiffani Amber Theissen, Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox.

Green also shared another photo with of his mother, Joyce, holding him as a baby.

"Happy International Woman's Day!!" he wrote on each photo.

Green, who went Instagram official with Burgess last month, is still in the process of finalizing his divorce from Fox, who is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly. Green and Fox, 34, share three young sons together. Green also has a son with Marcil, 52.

Following Green's split from Fox, a source told PEOPLE in December that he had been seeing Burgess "for a few weeks" when they were seen at Los Angeles International Airport departing for a trip together.

On Valentine's Day, the pair opened up during a 12-minute Instagram Live session about how grateful they are to have found each other, with Green saying, "Everyone knows this has been kind of a weird year for me, so what an amazing Valentine's Day this has been."

He went on to praise the professional dancer, calling her an "amazing, considerate, loving, kind person."

"And it's funny — I kinda feel like when you put yourself in a space where you, on some level, decide that you're going to surround yourself with people that help you move forward on a path instead of pulling you back, that they do that," he said.

In February, Burgess commended Green and Fox for doing a "great job" co-parenting their kids Journey River, 4½, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8, during an appearance on the Australian daytime program The Morning Show.

Burgess, 35, said the exes are "doing a great job with managing their situation" and she feels "grateful that [she's] been able to fit into it — into their world."