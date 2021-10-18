Brian Austin Green Celebrates 1 Year with Girlfriend Sharna Burgess: 'Damn I'm Lucky'

"So many more years to come," Sharna Burgess commented on boyfriend Brian Austin Green's post to celebrate their first anniversary

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, celebrated the couple's first anniversary on Saturday, posting a photo of the pair leaning in for a kiss, which he captioned with a short, but sweet, tribute.

"1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before #damnimlucky," Green wrote, to which Burgess, 36, commented: "I love you baby. So many more years to come."

The photo was from their visit to the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles last month, which was included in their Week 2 performance as partners on season 30 of DWTS. The pair danced to "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Arthur, earning a score of 23.

"It's a really amazing song, it just brings up that feeling of true connection and love with somebody," Green said at the time. "So Sharna and I have been together for almost a year. It's been kind of a storybook relationship. Just being there with her, feeling the emotions that came up it was great inspiration for what we're going to perform."

"It's been an incredible 11 months of showing a person truly who I am. Complete vulnerability with each other, and that's new for me," Burgess added.

The pair was sent home last week in Disney Week's double elimination, after they performed a routine to the theme "He's a Pirate" from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Green and Burgess were first romantically linked in December, when they jetted off for a romantic tropical getaway. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that he "has been seeing Sharna for a few weeks."

"We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together," Burgess told PEOPLE in June of their love story. "I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time, and it was really awesome."

The Kid 90 star said that meeting Burgess "was something I'd never experienced before in my life," adding: "On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before."

"I wasn't sure what that meant until the first time we kissed, and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool," Green said. "And we really have the same moral compass."