Brian Austin Green’s Son Visits BH90210 Set Months After Vanessa Marcil Said He'd Been 'Cut Out'

Family day in the 90210!

Brian Austin Green‘s 17-year-old son, Kassius Lijah, visited his dad on the set of the upcoming revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, according to an Instagram post from Kassius’ mother and Green’s ex, Vanessa Marcil.

Marcil’s post was originally shared on Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Shannen Doherty‘s Instagram Story. “Family day on set!!!” Doherty captioned a video of Kassius interacting with the cast of the revival.

“@kassius_marcil_green visiting his dad in Canada,” Marcil, 50, captioned her post, adding a smiley-face emoji.

Kassius’ set visit comes months after Marcil claimed that Kassius had been “cut out” of Green’s life, and said that Green and his wife, Megan Fox, had tried to get full custody of him in 2006.

Marcil also revealed that Kass is allegedly not welcome in the Green-Fox home, and that he had no relationship with his half-brothers: Journey River, 3 next month, Bodhi Ransom, 5, and Noah Shannon, 6.

“Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live,” Marcil wrote at the time. “Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a ‘more important parent’ kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be.”

Image zoom Vanessa Marcil; Brian Austin Green Araya Diaz/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“Everyone knows Brian doesn’t have contact with Kassius. That’s his choice, but it doesn’t make it right,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Brian is a great dad to his sons with Megan, so it’s absolutely strange that he doesn’t see Kassius.”

“Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation,” Marcil wrote in November. “Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories.”

Before Green, 46, and his son allegedly became estranged, the two had a close relationship.

When Green tied the knot with Fox, 33, in 2010, Kass, then 8, not only served as his father’s best man, but he was also the only guest invited to the intimate Hawaii wedding ceremony.

Image zoom Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green JB Lacroix/WireImage

Green and Marcil started dating in the late 1990s after meeting on the original set of Beverly Hills, 90210. (He played David Silver for all 10 seasons, and she joined the cast as Gina Kincaid in season 9.)

After several years of dating, the two got engaged in the summer of 2001 and welcomed Kass on March 30, 2002. As PEOPLE reported at the time, they planned to wed that summer but broke off the relationship.

While it’s unclear why they split, Green and Marcil called it quits shortly after Kass’ birth, in 2003. Green began dating Fox the next year.