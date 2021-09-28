Brian Austin Green Calls Sharna Burgess Romance 'Storybook': 'She's Just the Whole Package'

“I never knew it could feel like this,” Sharna Burgess said of her loving relationship with Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have had a fairytale romance so far.

The couple — who are now competing on Dancing with the Stars — gushed about their relationship in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

"It's storybook," Green, 48, said while describing their relationship to the outlet.

"I never expected to meet and be with somebody that covers everything the way Sharna does," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star continued, "She's an amazing person. She's incredibly loving. She's incredibly patient. She's beautiful. She's great with my kids. She's just the whole package, and she's somebody that I can talk to and trust. I trust her input on things, which is hard to find."

Burgess, 36, didn't hold back either and told Entertainment Tonight, "I never knew it could feel like this. I never knew it could be like this, and I'm grateful for every day and the time that I get to share and spend with Brian and the kids."

The DWTS contestant explained in his interview with Entertainment Tonight that when he met Burgess, he "wasn't really looking for a relationship at the time" and that "Sharna was, but was totally content being on her own and doing everything for herself, so I think we really filled a void for each other that we didn't see coming."

"Sharna came along and it was like, 'Oh man. I can't wait for my kids to meet her.' And sure enough, it absolutely paid off. My kids love her, they love her to death," Green said, as Burgess responded, "I love them! They're amazing, and I miss them when we're not with them."

Green and Burgess made their DWTS debut on Sept. 20 and ended their dance with a kiss. The couple has been dating for nearly a year following his split from Fox, 35.

Their dance on Monday night was inspired by their visit to the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles. Designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi with a soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, the exhibition brings Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh's iconic artwork to life, including The Starry Night and Sunflowers.

Green and Burgess danced to "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Arthur.

"It's a really amazing song, it just brings up that feeling of true connection and love with somebody," Green said during the show.

"So Sharna and I have been together for almost a year. It's been kind of a storybook relationship," he added. "Just being there with her, feeling the emotions that came up it was great inspiration for what we're going to perform."

Burgess added, "It's been an incredible 11 months of showing a person truly who I am. Complete vulnerability with each other and that's new for me."

The professional dancer shared photos from their visit to the Van Gogh Exhibit on her Instagram, Monday.

"We are generally a pretty private couple and sharing our life and love isn't really something we do. This week, that changes," Burgess began in a caption.

She continued, "We were asked if we had a song and if we would want to dance to it. Mostly 'our' songs are 90s hip hop tracks that we rap in the car together. Like, Tribe Called Quest - electric relaxation 😂 but Bri remembered this song he loved the words to and he felt like it described us. So here we are. We share US with you tonight, to what's I guess officially become OUR song."

Touching on their progress in the competition, the Australian dancer said the week was "intense and stressful and at some point, I imagine for Bri, it felt impossible."

"Watching him work through all obstacles and emotions this week has made me incredibly proud," she gushed about her boyfriend. "Not only as his coach but also as a woman that loves him. 1's or 10's I don't care.. (I kind of care ;) ) I just want to soak up every beat of being on that floor with him. Tonight is a moment for us, I might cry. You might cry.."

Green shared similar photos and captioned the post, "Love sharing life with you. Thank you for being loving, and patient and kind."