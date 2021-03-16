The Bachelor's Bri Springs Says Life After Show Has Been 'Mentally Draining': 'I've Felt Defeated'

"I made a commitment to myself, to be honest, and stay true to who I am," Bri Springs wrote on her Instagram ahead of The Bachelor's season 25 finale

Bri Springs is opening up about life after The Bachelor.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Springs revealed that while her world "has been full of wonderful surprises" since appearing on Matt James' season of the ABC dating show, it's also had its difficulties.

"Life after the show has been full of wonderful surprises. But it has also been mentally draining and there have been times and situations where I've felt defeated," revealed Springs, who was sent home during last week's episode.

"I've read all of your messages and you have no idea how appreciative I am of your kindness and support," she continued in a message to fans. "Your words have helped me along the way, so thank you."

"Remember to check in with yourself from time to time to see what you need," Springs wrote, sharing photos from a visit to California's Manhattan Beach. "I made a commitment to myself, to be honest, and stay true to who I am. And this means being present with the ones I love."

Last Month, Springs briefly touched on life after The Bachelor when she joked about being on the market for a job. During the Feb. 15 episode, she revealed to James that she had quit her post as a communications manager to stay on the series.

Alongside a photo of herself standing near a pool, overlooking the ocean while talking on the phone, Springs wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Me on the phone trying to get my job back."

Springs was one of James' final three contestants. She was left without a rose on the March 8 episode after she told the Bachelor that she was ready for an engagement.

"I still feel 100 percent ready for an engagement after this," she told James during their Fantasy Suite date. "And what I'm feeling is that I really am so in love with you, because it means the world to me that you can understand me. And it really just goes to show why I love you and the things that I love about you."

Image zoom Bri Springs and Matt James on The Bachelor | Credit: Craig Sjodin; Getty Images

Though James said in an on-camera interview following their date that he could "see a life with Bri," he ultimately chose Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young to proceed to the finale.

"It's hard because what I thought we had was special," Springs said during her car ride out from the rose ceremony. "It couldn't have been all for nothing."