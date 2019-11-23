Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D's Brett Dalton Files for Divorce from Wife Melissa Trn After 4 Years of Marriage

Brett Dalton and his wife Melissa Trn are calling it quits after four years of marriage.

Dalton, 36, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Friday, TMZ reported, citing the date of their split as August 1, 2019. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star is seeking joint custody of their 7-year-old daughter Sylvia.

A rep for Dalton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Sylvia makes a regular appearance on her dad’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, but Trn has appeared less and less in recent months.

Nonetheless, Dalton shared a photo from Halloween with his daughter dressed as a praying mantis, while he and a woman who appeared to be Trn opted for bug-eyed onesie ensembles, though he didn’t tag Trn in the snap.

In May, Dalton shared a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to Trn, calling her a “beautiful spirit.”

Image zoom Melissa Trn, Brett Dalton Rich Fury/Getty Images

“And #happymothersday to @melissatrn for giving me the greatest gift of all: sleeping in. Ok sometimes that, but really: this beautiful spirit who makes our lives better every day she’s here,” he wrote in the caption. “I can never thank you enough for that (but I’ll try). She doesn’t know how lucky she is to have you as her mom ❤️😻🦊”

In April, he shared a snapshot from a movie date night with Trn at an Arclight Theater, and back in February, the actor shared a photo of the pair in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

“💑+👪=❤️,” he wrote alongside the black-and-white picture.

Image zoom Melissa Trn, Brett Dalton and daughter Sylvia Axelle/FilmMagic

Last year, the couple took a trip to Morocco together, and Trn accompanied Dalton to several Hollywood events.

For Father’s Day 2018, Dalton said that family time was “what it’s all about,” tagging his wife.

“A very real #fathersday moment with my daughter’s hair in her food. Loved every second of hanging with my family today. That’s what it’s all about @melissatrn,” he wrote the caption for a selfie of the family of three.

Dalton and Trn tied the knot in December of 2015 after dating for several years and meeting at the Yale Drama School.