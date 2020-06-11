Brett Caprioni Breaks Silence on Vanderpump Rules Firing: 'I Was a Good Guy Who Made a Mistake'

Brett Caprioni is speaking out for the first time after he was fired from Vanderpump Rules.

On Tuesday, Bravo confirmed that Caprioni — along with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Max Boyens — would not return to the hit reality series in the wake of their past "racially insensitive" actions and racist social media posts resurfacing.

In a statement, Capriono expressed his gratitude for his former boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

"I appreciate Lisa for the opportunity she gave me. It all started with her. Her constant support through this journey has meant a lot to me," Caprioni told Entertainment Tonight. "She understood that I was a good guy who made a mistake. And, she also believed in my capacity to learn from it and change. For that, I will always be grateful."

Caprioni, a waiter at SUR and Vanderpump's personal trainer, reportedly tweeted the N-word multiple times, along with the hashtag "#womensuck" in tweets that resurfaced last winter, right before his VPR debut.

During last week's Vanderpump Rules reunion, Caprioni apologized for his past comments.

"It wasn't okay then, it's not okay now," he said. "It's something I regret deeply, and it was just kind of making jokes with each other, like we'd literally be in the same room and just say stupid s— to each other, and it was a dumb f—ing thing to do. I'm doing my best to move forward and be the best person I can be, and try to emulate [sic] that to everybody else."

On the reunion, Vanderpump said she did not believe Caprioni and Boyens — who also faced backlash for racist social media posts — are racist now. "I have never seen any inkling of anything that would make me believe that that's the beliefs they're holding now," she said. "And if I had, they wouldn't be working for me."

On Wednesday, Vanderpump released a statement to Instagram in which she condemned "all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment."

"Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware. It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart," she began.

"As we’ve seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society," she wrote. "My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences."

While Vanderpump, 59, said, "I love and adore our employees," she is "deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed."

"As many of you know, after watching me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and ally - my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives," she said.

Vanderpump continued: "We will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths, and I’m excited to give you deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric of our company in the future."