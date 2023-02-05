'Run the World' 's Bresha Webb Is Married! Inside Her 'Old Hollywood Glam' Wedding in Beverly Hills

Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr. rolled out the red carpet for their "I dos!"

The Run the World actress, 38, and her TV writer husband exchanged vows on Feb. 4 in an "old Hollywood glam" themed wedding at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California.

"It feels like an answered prayer," Webb tells PEOPLE of her nuptials. "Having a successful career, I started to doubt that my dream of marriage and family was ever going to come true. Now that I have a husband and now daughter, I trust God's timing in everything. Because our love couldn't have come at a more perfect time."

Instead of doing a "first look," the couple chose to stand on opposite sides of a door to exchange their vows in private before the formal ceremony. Despite not seeing each other, they listened to the words each has written. Then at the altar, the couple recited traditional marriage vows in front of their friends and family.

"The choice to say our vows in private and not see each other until the ceremony added an extra layer of anticipation and excitement to the ceremony," says Webb.

Webb walked down the aisle in a Galia Lahav gown to "This is Why I Love You" by Grammy recording artist (and their wedding officiant) MAJOR and a string quartet accompaniment, which Webb says created an "unforgettable moment." During the reception, she changed into a second look by Tal Kadem.

"We incorporated the tradition of jumping the broom, which holds such deep significance for us as a couple," adds Webb. "We also paid tribute to my father, who was a singer, by having a choir sing his favorite song 'The Center of My Joy' in his memory. Our wedding ceremony was truly a beautiful and meaningful celebration of our Christian faith and Black heritage."

As for the decor, "Our aim was to pay tribute to the 1940s and 1950s Hollywood glam and romantic Jazz Standards," says Webb. "Mindy Weiss [who planned the wedding] made our vision a reality. The iconic Beverly Hills Hotel was the ideal location, and the combination of music, lighting and draping created a timeless and classic ambiance wrapped in romance."

Adds Weiss: "Music was one of the most important details to Bresha. She spent a lot of time curating the ceremony and reception, which I love."

After the wedding, the 140 guests headed to the reception where they enjoyed signature cocktails including Old Fashions made with Whistle Pig whiskey (the groom's favorite) and Kentucky Mule. Dinner included steak and a fish entrée with Caesar salad (Jones Jr.'s daughter McKenzie's favorite).

The DJ played timeless hip hop, classic pop and R&B classics from the '99s and 2000s while the pair set their first dance to MAJOR's new single "Baby Will Love Me," which he turned into a live impromptu performance.

"We wanted to make sure that every moment of our special day was beautiful and memorable, and the ceremony details, florals, décor and music played a big role in making that happen," the bride says, adding that she looked forward to sneaking off with her husband during the reception.

It wasn't just the decor and music that gave the glitz and glamor vibe, but the star-studded wedding party and guests as well. The wedding included stars like Kelly Rowland, Essence Atkins, Angel Laketa Tanksley and Zulay Henao, who all took part in the celebration as bridesmaids.

Additional attendees included Marlon Wayans and Diallo Riddle, whom Webb starred with on Marlon, and Jamie Foxx and Loni Love, who helped set the couple up.

For dessert, the couple opted for a three-tiered pink velvet wedding cake with gold, fresh fruit and flowers adorning it.

"I selected the gold so that it would match the table linen overlay that my mom crocheted for the cake table," Webb says. "This incredible and personal art will become a family heirloom for us after the wedding."

Now happily married, the pair is off to enjoy wedded bliss on their honeymoon.

"We're headed to Hawaii to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Nick has a lot of exciting surprises planned and I just can't wait to start our life together there. We're going to live it up!" Webb says.