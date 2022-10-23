Brennan Elliott Gives Says Wife Cami Is Showing No Evidence of Cancer for the 'First Time in Six Years'

The Hallmark star first opened up about his wife's stage IV metastatic gastric cancer diagnosis in April, and now he's sharing some very happy news with PEOPLE

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 23, 2022 06:05 PM
Brennan Elliott attends Hallmark Media's star-studded kickoff of 'Countdown To Christmas' with a special screening of "A Holiday Spectacular"
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hallmark Media

Brennan Elliott has some exciting news to share.

The Gift of Peace actor shared with PEOPLE a promising update on his wife Cami and her health journey during Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" event last week.

"The first time in six years we found out she's NED, which stands for 'no evidence of cancer' — so no evidence of disease," Elliott told PEOPLE.

Elliott, 47, first announced Cami had been diagnosed with stage IV metastatic gastric cancer in a post on Instagram in April. "Those closest to me know that my wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient," he wrote in part.

Actor Brennan Elliot visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb3UPSJvmbk/ brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified • Liked by gsher51 and others brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified Those closest to me know that my Wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient. There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair. Even after countless surgeries and chemotherapy rounds, She forges ahead into spring taking on the one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain. Please keep @Camilla_row in your prayers. #stomachcancer #hopeforstomachcancer #prayersforhealing #stage4needsmore 18w
Paul Archuleta/Getty; brennanelliott2/Instagram

In August, the actor called his wife a "warrior" as she finished her last eighth round of chemo — of which "she's done 16 over the last two or three years," he told PEOPLE at the time — a sentiment he still stands by two months later.

"She's a warrior and I'm not saying that just because I'm married to her. I'm saying that because it's amazing to watch a woman fight," he said.

"And I've said to friends of mine, I don't know if men have that same mechanism to go, 'Nothing's taken me down.' We might just go, 'I had enough. I'm checking out,'" he admitted.

My greatest role I’ve ever been cast in is as a father!
Brennon Elliott Instagram

While the Hallmark star went on to praise his wife for her courage, especially "when you see somebody that wants to fight to live and to experience" — he also made sure to note that he's vocalized his admiration for her strength "even before she had to deal with this illness."

"She fights for her kids. She fights for her family," praised Elliott. And when she's needs a momentary break from fighting, he shared, "She watches Hallmark because that makes her feel good."

That’s a wrap folks! What an experience to create this heartfelt powerful #christmasmovie for @hallmarkchannel @hallmarkmoviesandmysteries with these incredibly talented and beautiful souls
Brennon Elliott Instagram

This year, Elliott is starring opposite fellow Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach for the first time in their upcoming film The Gift of Peace. Per the synopsis, the movie chronicles "a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort."

As an actor, Elliott strives to "make everything as person as possible," taking from his own experiences and applying them to whatever project he's working on. "If I'm working with somebody who I don't know and married to them in a movie, I'm using my own personal life and experience for everything because I want it to be real."

"I don't want to just make pretty pictures. I want to make touching pictures," he continues. And this picture is no different, as he is sure to make clear that "she was very, very, very, very much a part of this movie. More so than most."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Gift of Peace premieres Dec. 10 on the Hallmark Channel.

Related Articles
Actor Brennan Elliot visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb3UPSJvmbk/ brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified • Liked by gsher51 and others brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified Those closest to me know that my Wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient. There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair. Even after countless surgeries and chemotherapy rounds, She forges ahead into spring taking on the one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain. Please keep @Camilla_row in your prayers. #stomachcancer #hopeforstomachcancer #prayersforhealing #stage4needsmore 18w
Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott Calls Wife Cami a 'Warrior' After Her 16th Round of Chemo in 2 Years
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Kristoffer Polaha attends the Porte Noire, Chanel and Bentley "Three Thousand Years Of Longing" After Party with Filmnation Entertainment, Metropolitan Filmexport, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and United Artists Releasing, at La Mome Beach on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Brilliant Consulting, INC)
Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Talks 'Funny' New Christmas Film and Hope for His Romance Novels' Evolution
Luke Macfarlane Matthew Rhys
'Bros' Star Luke Macfarlane Talks Longtime Friendship with 'Brothers and Sisters' Husband Matthew Rhys
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
Lacey Chabert attends the Christmas Con day 2 of Thats4Entertainment brings Christmas Con to Pasadena at the Pasadena Convention Center on August 5, 2022 © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661
Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of 'Crossword Mysteries' and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies
Marlyne Barrett
'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'
alicia witt
Alicia Witt Secretly Underwent Chemotherapy Treatments During 2021 Christmas Con
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Jen Lilley
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley and More Holiday Movie Favorites Heading to Christmas Con NJ
Mark Hoppus
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' After Latest Cancer Scan 'Came Back Clean'
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Finishing Chemo
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Finishing Chemotherapy: 'I Even Got to Ring the Bell'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Special guests Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony honoring Lily Tomlin during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)
Lily Tomlin Calls Jane Fonda 'Indomitable' After Cancer Diagnosis: 'She's Very Forthright' About It
6-Year-Old Rosalyn Performs for America's Got Talent Judges for Her 'Make-A-Wish' https://wdrv.it/9e0743917
'America's Got Talent' Judges and Host Help Grant 6-Year-Old Girl's 'Unreal' Make-A-Wish: 'It Was Amazing'
Suleika Jaouad (L) and recording artist Jon Batiste attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Jon Batiste's Wife? All About Suleika Jaouad
Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong'o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, Marking Two Years Since Beloved Actor Died
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda, 84, Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable' Cancer and Is Undergoing Chemo: 'I Feel Very Lucky'
Mark Hoppus Reveals How His Wife Helped Him Overcame a Deep Depression During Chemo
Mark Hoppus Reveals How He Overcame a Deep Depression During Chemo: 'I Have a Second Shot at Life'