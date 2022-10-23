Brennan Elliott has some exciting news to share.

The Gift of Peace actor shared with PEOPLE a promising update on his wife Cami and her health journey during Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" event last week.

"The first time in six years we found out she's NED, which stands for 'no evidence of cancer' — so no evidence of disease," Elliott told PEOPLE.

Elliott, 47, first announced Cami had been diagnosed with stage IV metastatic gastric cancer in a post on Instagram in April. "Those closest to me know that my wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient," he wrote in part.

In August, the actor called his wife a "warrior" as she finished her last eighth round of chemo — of which "she's done 16 over the last two or three years," he told PEOPLE at the time — a sentiment he still stands by two months later.

"She's a warrior and I'm not saying that just because I'm married to her. I'm saying that because it's amazing to watch a woman fight," he said.

"And I've said to friends of mine, I don't know if men have that same mechanism to go, 'Nothing's taken me down.' We might just go, 'I had enough. I'm checking out,'" he admitted.

While the Hallmark star went on to praise his wife for her courage, especially "when you see somebody that wants to fight to live and to experience" — he also made sure to note that he's vocalized his admiration for her strength "even before she had to deal with this illness."

"She fights for her kids. She fights for her family," praised Elliott. And when she's needs a momentary break from fighting, he shared, "She watches Hallmark because that makes her feel good."

This year, Elliott is starring opposite fellow Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach for the first time in their upcoming film The Gift of Peace. Per the synopsis, the movie chronicles "a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort."

As an actor, Elliott strives to "make everything as person as possible," taking from his own experiences and applying them to whatever project he's working on. "If I'm working with somebody who I don't know and married to them in a movie, I'm using my own personal life and experience for everything because I want it to be real."

"I don't want to just make pretty pictures. I want to make touching pictures," he continues. And this picture is no different, as he is sure to make clear that "she was very, very, very, very much a part of this movie. More so than most."

The Gift of Peace premieres Dec. 10 on the Hallmark Channel.