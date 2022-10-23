Entertainment TV Brennan Elliott Gives Says Wife Cami Is Showing No Evidence of Cancer for the 'First Time in Six Years' The Hallmark star first opened up about his wife's stage IV metastatic gastric cancer diagnosis in April, and now he's sharing some very happy news with PEOPLE By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 23, 2022 06:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hallmark Media Brennan Elliott has some exciting news to share. The Gift of Peace actor shared with PEOPLE a promising update on his wife Cami and her health journey during Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" event last week. "The first time in six years we found out she's NED, which stands for 'no evidence of cancer' — so no evidence of disease," Elliott told PEOPLE. Elliott, 47, first announced Cami had been diagnosed with stage IV metastatic gastric cancer in a post on Instagram in April. "Those closest to me know that my wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient," he wrote in part. Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott Calls Wife Cami a 'Warrior' After Her 16th Round of Chemo in 2 Years Paul Archuleta/Getty; brennanelliott2/Instagram In August, the actor called his wife a "warrior" as she finished her last eighth round of chemo — of which "she's done 16 over the last two or three years," he told PEOPLE at the time — a sentiment he still stands by two months later. "She's a warrior and I'm not saying that just because I'm married to her. I'm saying that because it's amazing to watch a woman fight," he said. "And I've said to friends of mine, I don't know if men have that same mechanism to go, 'Nothing's taken me down.' We might just go, 'I had enough. I'm checking out,'" he admitted. Brennon Elliott Instagram While the Hallmark star went on to praise his wife for her courage, especially "when you see somebody that wants to fight to live and to experience" — he also made sure to note that he's vocalized his admiration for her strength "even before she had to deal with this illness." "She fights for her kids. She fights for her family," praised Elliott. And when she's needs a momentary break from fighting, he shared, "She watches Hallmark because that makes her feel good." Brennon Elliott Instagram Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022 This year, Elliott is starring opposite fellow Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach for the first time in their upcoming film The Gift of Peace. Per the synopsis, the movie chronicles "a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort." As an actor, Elliott strives to "make everything as person as possible," taking from his own experiences and applying them to whatever project he's working on. "If I'm working with somebody who I don't know and married to them in a movie, I'm using my own personal life and experience for everything because I want it to be real." "I don't want to just make pretty pictures. I want to make touching pictures," he continues. And this picture is no different, as he is sure to make clear that "she was very, very, very, very much a part of this movie. More so than most." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Gift of Peace premieres Dec. 10 on the Hallmark Channel.