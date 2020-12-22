Brendan Morais Speaks Out After Leaving The Bachelorette: 'I Am Truly Grateful'

Brendan Morais is speaking out, one day after fans saw the Bachelorette finalist take himself out of the running.

During an emotional conversation on Monday night's episode of the reality show, the commercial roofer, 30, told lead Tayshia Adams that he wasn't ready to commit to her. His departure — which came during the Fantasy Suites portion of the season — leaves Ivan Hall and Zac Clark, as well as returnee Ben Smith, as Adams' choices heading into Tuesday's finale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Morais detailed his feelings about his time on the show and paid tribute to Adams, whom he called "a special woman."

"Reflecting on this amazing journey I am filled with a multitude of different emotions," he began. "First and foremost grateful for the opportunity to have met the beautiful Tayshia. Having shared unforgettable moments together through this once in a lifetime experience is something I will cherish for the rest of my life."

"Unfortunately, we didn't have the fairytale ending," Morais continued in his caption, alongside several photos of him, Adams, 30, and his fellow Bachelorette contestants. "However, I leave this journey on my way to being a better man. I am certainly not perfect but I hope to learn and grow from every decision I make and every experience I am apart of."

Morais, who snagged Adams' first one-on-one date early on in the season, went on to say that she "deserves every amazing thing life has to offer."

"Tayshia is a special woman who deserves every amazing thing life has to offer and I'm so thankful to have been a part of her journey," he wrote. "I wish her the very best and many blessings in life. I'm also grateful for the opportunity to have met all the incredible guys who were on this journey as well. I was fortunate enough to make lifelong friends through this experience and I'm also rooting for every one of them to find their own amazing love story and happiness."

He concluded, "And lastly I am truly grateful for the people who have been rooting for me while watching this journey unfold. I know the best is yet to come. Wishing you all happy holidays and God bless!"

Image zoom Brendan Morais | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

During Monday's episode, Morais told Adams that he thought he was ready to commit to a new relationship after his divorce, but realized throughout the process of filming the show that he wasn't there yet.

"I want the wife and kids and a family more than anything on the face of this earth," he said. "But then [I've been] coming to the realization that there's a big part of me that's still broken, there's a big part of me that still needs time to heal. There's a big part of me that needs time to grow."

Image zoom Brendan Morais and Tayshia Adams | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Morais added that while he wanted to give Adams his "whole heart," he didn't feel whole at the moment.

"It really breaks my heart, because you deserve a man that is complete," he said. "You deserve a man who is healed from his past and unfortunately, right now, I'm not that man. So I'm so sorry."

Adams said that she understood, but that didn't make the moment any less heartbreaking. "I really thought I was going to end up with Brendan," she told the cameras, crying, after he walked away.