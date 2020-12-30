"What makes me feel a little bit better about the situation is I feel like what was meant to happen happened," Brendan Morais told Nick Viall

Brendan Morais isn't ruling out dating Tayshia Adams again should things not work out with the Bachelorette and her new fiancé Zac Clark, but overall, he's happy for the pair and thinks that the situation played out exactly how it was supposed to.

The 31-year-old, who self-eliminated during the penultimate episode of The Bachelorette last week, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files, where he revealed that while he feels "confident" in his decision and "stayed true to" himself, there are some things he has reflected on in terms of how differently his relationship with Adams could've gone.

"I don't regret anything, but I'm still sad about it — absolutely still sad that that's the way it played out," said Morais.

During the episode, Morais told Adams, 30, in part that he thought he was ready to commit to a new relationship after his divorce, but realized that throughout the process of filming the reality dating series' 16th season that he wasn't there yet.

"I want the wife and kids and a family more than anything on the face of this earth," he said. "But then [I've been] coming to the realization that there's a big part of me that's still broken, there's a big part of me that still needs time to heal. There's a big part of me that needs time to grow."

On Viall's podcast, Morais said, "I feel like if I had more time and I could've removed Tayshia from that [show] bubble and really see how our lives meshed together ... we could have dated, and potentially more. But when you're protecting yourself and when you don't want to get hurt again, you do things that self-sabotage what could be an amazing thing. So I definitely think it could've played out differently if a few things had changed."

He doesn't have regrets as far as Adams getting engaged to Clark, 36, but the commercial roofer does "have certain regrets as far as if I opened up a little bit more and I allowed that beautiful love story to come to fruition," he told Viall, 40.

"No question about it, I self-sabotaged the situation," Morais admitted. "And coming off [of being] divorced for three years now or so, it was a really, really hard time for me. And it was definitely a lot of moments where I'm like, 'Am I ever gonna get married again? Am I ever gonna fall in love again and give someone my heart?' "

"But what makes me feel a little bit better about the situation," Morais said, "is I feel like what was meant to happen happened. ... Just knowing how in love Zac was with Tayshia and seeing the mutual love they had for each other, I'd say she would've chosen Zac anyway."

"But if I ended that whole journey where it was me and Tayshia and knowing I had even one percent of doubt about the whole thing, I probably couldn't live with myself knowing that she may have missed out on the opportunity of falling madly in love with this guy who completely loves her in every way," he added. "For that, I'm grateful in how it played out, and I feel like it was meant to be."

That's not to say he won't go on a date with Adams a year down the road, if he is single and things don't work out with her and Clark. (In fact, he "100 percent" would, he said on the podcast.)

But for now, Morais is focusing on what he learned by participating on the show, and how it will play into how he finds his own forever love in the future.