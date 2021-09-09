Brendan Morais Apologizes to Natasha Parker Over BIP Drama: 'Wrong on So Many Levels'

"My approach to many things in life is sarcasm. In this instance with regard to my post, I was completely insensitive," he wrote

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to apologize for his "insensitive" post following Monday's episode of the ABC dating show.

After ending things with Natasha, 33, to reconnect with rumored girlfriend Pieper, 24, Brendan addressed the love triangle on social media, writing: "Here for the wrong reasons," alongside a now-deleted poolside selfie with a winky face emoji. At the same time, Pieper captioned an outfit photo on Instagram, "All's fair in love and war" — also adding a winky face emoji. Her caption has since been deleted.

On Wednesday, after some reflecting, Brendan said his post was "wrong on so many different levels."

"After taking time to begin to process the events that unfolded over the past few days, I have realized that I was wrong on so many different levels," he began. "First of all I removed my last post from my feed. I posted it before the episode aired and had no idea the magnitude of hurt that I caused. My approach to many things in life is sarcasm. In this instance with regard to my post, I was completely insensitive."

Brendan continued, "Most importantly I apologize to you Natasha. I hurt you. I am deeply sorry for doing so. I understand that the damage is already done and all I can do going forward is acknowledge the error of my ways. For those of you that felt my actions triggered certain feelings and emotions I am truly sorry."

"Lastly, despite the fact that Pieper and I had misunderstandings going into paradise (and I can't stress this enough) – if you feel the need to express disdain for the situation, please do so at my expense. I am completely at fault," he concluded. "A full statement and apology will follow."

Though Natasha hasn't responded to the apology, she shared a lengthy post on Instagram reflecting on Monday's episode.

"Sometimes we get our heart broken. Sometimes we cry about it. Sometimes we blame ourselves. Sometimes it's easier to put up walls and give up on love," the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation co-host said in her caption. "But what I have learned is one's capacity to love, trust, show vulnerability and be good to others is a reflection of self. And when others disregard you, take advantage, mislead, and choose selfishness, that is also a reflection of who they are."

"If you're reading this, and it resonates with you, you will smile again," she concluded. "Keep going, the right one will love you for your pure heart #integritymatters."