On Tuesday, the network announced it will air the two-part series just after the 2020 election

See Brendan Gleeson's Transformation Into Donald Trump for Showtime's The Comey Rule

On Tuesday, the network announced it will air just after the 2020 election with a late November premiere date for the two-part, four-hour series, as well as released a sneak peek of Gleeson and Daniel's transformation into the political figureheads.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Based on Comey's memoir A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, The Comey Rule centers around the struggle for power between Trump and Comey in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election.

The series will take viewers on "an insider’s journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia's deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics," according to the network's release.

Image zoom Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule Showtime

According to Showtime, the first part of the series will examine the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and their impact on the 2016 election. The latter will focus on the relationship between Trump and Comey during the first months of Trump's presidency.

In addition to Comey's book, the miniseries also takes source material from more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals.

Adapted for the screen and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray, The Comey Rule also stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Barack Obama.

Image zoom Jeff Daniels as James Comey in The Comey Rule Showtime

Showtime's announcement comes hot on the heels of news that Trump's niece, Mary Trump, will publish a book about her family this summer.

Titled Too Much and Never Enough, the book is a tell-all that features "harrowing and salacious" details, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

It will also reveal how Mary "played a critical role" in The New York Times' reporting on her family's finances, according to the website — such as "supplying Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns and other highly confidential family financial documentation to the paper."