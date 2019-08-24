Breaking Bad Movie Sequel Starring Aaron Paul, Titled El Camino, Is Coming to Netflix

The return of Jesse Pinkman is on the horizon.

The Breaking Bad sequel, a feature-length follow-up to the hit AMC show, will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 11.

Though the movie remains shrouded in mystery, it will revolve around Aaron Paul, who will reprise his Emmy-winning role.

“In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” Netflix said in a statement.

The sequel will air on the streaming service before airing on AMC, according to multiple reports.

What happened to Jesse Pinkman? El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie October 11 pic.twitter.com/PuoWBgfDJ0 — Netflix US (@netflix) August 24, 2019

The series followed Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin, and Paul as Jesse, his student/meth cook.

THR previously reported that the movie is being written by original series creator Vince Gilligan, who will executive-produce the project. According to THR, Gilligan will also direct the film, which will follow Paul’s Jesse in the aftermath of the events of the original series finale.

Cranston confirmed in November that a Breaking Bad movie was in the works but said he hadn’t read the script. As for whether he would reprise his role?

“I would, I would. Absolutely,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show. “If Vince Gilligan asked me to do then absolutely. He’s a genius. It’s a great story and there’s a lot of people who felt they wanted to see some kind of completion to these storylines that were left open and this idea, from what I’m told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

“I don’t know if there is an appearance, or what kind of appearance. I have no clue,” he explained, referring to his character’s death in the final season. “But I’m excited about it because it’s Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life. I can’t wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit.”

Breaking Bad, which ran for five seasons, premiered on AMC in 2008 and later became available on Netflix. Entertainment Weekly celebrated the 10-year anniversary with a reunion photoshoot and interview with the cast last summer.

“You can’t just move on,” Cranston, 62, told the outlet of his breakout role. “Something that was so indelible and meaningful in your life and you can’t, and I don’t want to. I want to hold on to those good memories of that gathering, both then and during our seven years together. So, it’s a bit melancholy, actually. Bittersweet.”

“I love these people,” added Paul, 39. “I feel blessed to have shared this incredible experience that is Breaking Bad with each and every one of these people … It’s crazy that 10 years has passed, and I am still constantly thinking that. It’s like, wow, how lucky we all are.”