Now You Can Own Jesse's House from Breaking Bad
They replaced the bathtub, don't worry
Do you have fond memories of the house Aaron Paul‘s character Jesse Pinkman lived in on the show Breaking Bad? Like when he dissolved a corpse in acid in the bathtub, for example? Or when he had a drug-addled descent into depression and solitude via a series of never-ending parties with his meth-head cronies Badger and Skinny Pete?
Well, now you can own the handsome 3,500-sq.-ft. home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the bargain price of $1.6 million. The four-bedroom home features original wood floors, stone fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen – and yes, the bathtub has been replaced, per Facebook.
“Meth lab not included,” the listing promises. Well, obviously – everyone knows you have to build your own or else it’s just not the same.