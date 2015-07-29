Now You Can Own Jesse's House from Breaking Bad

They replaced the bathtub, don't worry

By Alex Heigl
Updated December 08, 2020 10:47 AM
Credit: Ursula Coyote/AMC

Do you have fond memories of the house Aaron Paul‘s character Jesse Pinkman lived in on the show Breaking Bad? Like when he dissolved a corpse in acid in the bathtub, for example? Or when he had a drug-addled descent into depression and solitude via a series of never-ending parties with his meth-head cronies Badger and Skinny Pete?

Well, now you can own the handsome 3,500-sq.-ft. home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the bargain price of $1.6 million. The four-bedroom home features original wood floors, stone fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen – and yes, the bathtub has been replaced, per Facebook.

“Meth lab not included,” the listing promises. Well, obviously – everyone knows you have to build your own or else it’s just not the same.

