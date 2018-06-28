Breaking Bad Cast Reunites for the 10th Anniversary on This Week's EW Cover

To read more on the Breaking Bad reunion, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Say their names again.

It’s been 10 years since a quirky little drama about a terminally ill middle-aged man who starts cooking meth debuted on AMC, and it’s been nearly five years since the critically worshipped, Emmy-winning, game-changing Breaking Bad signed off. Perhaps you still binge this series occasionally when you want to immerse yourself in a world of adrenalized, harrowing drama. Perhaps you never could bring yourself to bid farewell to Albuquerque and you have since found solace in the Emmy-nominated prequel spin-off Better Call Saul. Whatever the case, we have some very good news about Bad.

The cast members of Breaking Bad have reunited in the pages of this week’s issue of EW, and right here you can preview the cover. (Remember, the first hit is free. You’ve got to spend a few bucks at the newsstand for the next one.)

Our coverage includes a roundtable interview with creator Vince Gilligan and stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. In it, the trio recall how it all began, how it all ended, and the chances of seeing Walt and Jesse on Better Call Saul. (Spoiler alert: The odds are in your favor.) In addition, stars Bob Odenkirk (who anchors Saul), Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, and RJ Mitte revisit the joys and challenges of playing their characters, from some quality toilet time for Hank to a silent Gus speaking loudly with a box cutter.

So, what was it like for this ABQ gang to get back together once again for Badness sake? There were happy hugs and tears of joy. “There’s a suggestion in the question that it’s emotional — and you’re right,” Cranston tells EW. “You can’t just move on. Something that was so indelible and meaningful in your life and you can’t, and I don’t want to. I want to hold on to those good memories of that gathering, both then and during our seven years together. So, it’s a bit melancholy, actually. Bittersweet.”

“I love these people,” Paul tells EW. “I feel blessed to have shared this incredible experience that is Breaking Bad with each and every one of these people. I remember when we were shooting the first season, Dean and I were talking, he goes, ‘You know, in ten years, we’re going to look back and say, ‘Goddammit! I used to be a part of Breaking Bad!’ And now it’s crazy that 10 years has passed, and I am still constantly thinking that. It’s like, wow, how lucky we all are.”

And here’s how Brandt sums up the day that the cast reunited: “I knew I would laugh, and I knew would cry.” Maybe you’ll do a little bit of both when you pick up a copy of EW on Friday. And if you’re in the market for some moving images of a more literal sort, you’re in luck there, too. The cast sat for an engaging — and at times emotional — video interview for the Breaking Bad reunion special that debuts today at noon ET on digital network PeopleTV. (Even Jonathan Banks, a.k.a. badass fixer Mike, shed some tears while sitting next to his old castmates and talking about the good fortune that came his way in the form of this role.)

An EW cover story. An hourlong video interview. Plenty of online photo galleries and 10th anniversary stories to come. To paraphrase the mighty Gus, may this reunion satisfy you.