Bravo's Family Karma Shuts Down Filming After Member of Production Tests Positive for COVID

Bravo’s Family Karma has paused filming after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"The cast and crew are tested regularly and rigorous safety protocols have been put in place, which includes contact tracing," a source close to production tells PEOPLE. "It was determined based on those protocols that there was a need to shut down production."

"Production was shut down immediately and will remain closed for 2 weeks," adds the source.

Family Karma, which debuted in March of this year and resumed filming in October, follows a group of young Indian-American friends balancing their vibrant social lives with the pressures put upon them by their tight-knit families.

The show comes from the Truly Original, the producers of Shahs of Sunset.

Family Karma is set in Miami, where first-generation immigrants Bali Chainani, Monica Vaswani, Brian Benni, Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Vishal Parvani and Shaan Patel have been living since their parents emigrated from India.

Florida has seen a steady increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, pushing the state from the “yellow zone” into the “red zone” for test positivity rates, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Data from The New York Times shows that Florida’s Miami-Dade county, where Family Karma films, has similarly trended upwards for the past 14 days, averaging 769 cases per day.

The series is now one of many that have had to pause production in recent months after a crew or cast member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All American, Young Sheldon, Chicago Med, The Batman movie and Jurassic World: Dominion also all paused filming to allow for quarantining after positive tests.

In October, soap opera Days of Our Lives similarly announced they would be halting production for two weeks after a crew member tested positive.