'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Calls Ex-Husband Michael 'a Really Good Dad' amid Divorce

“Michael is a great dad. A-1, such a wonderful dad. Very hands-on,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star said of her ex at BravoCon 2022

By
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 16, 2022 03:46 PM

Ashley Darby is opening up about co-parenting with her ex-husband Michael Darby following their split in April.

At BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 34, told PEOPLE that Michael is a "very hands-on" father to their sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 13 months.

"Michael is a great dad. A-1, such a wonderful dad," she said.

The reality star shared that Michael, 63, was spending time with their children while she was at the fan convention.

"He's with my kids right now, and he's at the Caps game, sitting at a hockey game with two toddlers, bless his heart," she said. "So he's a really good dad. And that does make me have so much respect for him."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ashley-darby/" data-inlink="true">Ashley Darby</a>
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty

Ashley added that his parenting makes her "hold onto a glimpse of hope" that they could be together but she ultimately knows they have grown apart.

"We're just really different. I mean, 22-year-old Ashley who he met. That is who I think Michael wanted," she explained. "And think about it. He's in his 60s. So when I met him, he was in his 50s. He was pretty who he is."

She continued, "I was still learning, and my sexuality was still evolving and changing. So now I am who I am. We're just not really compatible."

Ashley announced their split in April after eight years of being together.

"We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision," she said in a statement shared with Bravo's Daily Dish. "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences."

Michael and Ashley
Michael and Ashley Darby. Brian Stukes/Getty Images

"Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways," she added.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that Ashley and Michael had "been having serious problems for about a year now." But it was "the inconsistencies within the relationship and trust issues" that caused the split on Ashley's end.

Recently, Ashley said she is slowly re-entering the dating world after her split.

"It's definitely on my radar. I'm 34, you know what I'm saying? I'm in my prime, essentially, so yes, I think about it," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"I dabble here and there, to be honest, but it's still not something — especially while I'm still living here, I just don't think it's the right thing to do, you know?" she continued. "And I can't really give myself to anyone emotionally. I'm still pretty connected to Michael."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

Related Articles
Ashley Darby
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Says 'I Can't Really Give Myself to Anyone Emotionally' amid Divorce
Ashley Darby
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Says She's Taking Dating 'Slow' amid 'Conflicting Emotions' About Her Divorce
Michael and Ashley
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby's Troubles with Ex Were 'Piling Up' Before a 'Pivotal Moment' Triggered Their Split
BravoTV/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjwp1ZIDMDz/. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson 'Hang Out' After Andy Cohen Offered to Play Matchmaker
monique-samuels-2.jpg
'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Are Separating After 10 Years of Marriage
Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant
Cynthia Bailey Says She'd Be 'Okay' with 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex Peter Thomas
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks Co-Parenting with Ex Lenny Hochstein: 'This Is New to Us'
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding Special Sneak Peek Shows at BravoCon
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks About 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' amid Divorce from Lenny Hochstein
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Responds to Vicki Gunvalson Calling Her the Most 'Overrated' Housewife
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
BRAVOCON -- Thrills in Beverly Hills Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Kyle Richards -- (Photo by: Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images)
Kyle Richards Is 'Trying to Retire the Splits' After Picking Up New 'Party Tricks'
Tom Schwartz of "Vanderpump Rules" attends Andy's Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022 on October 14, 2022 at Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA. Robin Platzer/ Twin Images/ SIPA USA; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797ho) Katie Maloney Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Tom Schwartz Admits He Got 'Addicted to Sadness' After Announcing Split from Katie Maloney
Larsa Pippen, 48, spotted dining with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, 31
Larsa Pippen Insists She's 'Just Friends' with Marcus Jordan: 'That's Really What It Is'
Vicki Gunvalson, Teresa Giudice
Vicki Gunvalson Says Teresa Giudice Is the Most Overrated Housewife: 'I Don't Get It'
lala kent and james kennedy
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Lala Kent and James Kent Shade Their Exes at BravoCon 2022: 'Dodged a Bullet'