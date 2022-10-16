Ashley Darby is opening up about co-parenting with her ex-husband Michael Darby following their split in April.

At BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 34, told PEOPLE that Michael is a "very hands-on" father to their sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 13 months.

"Michael is a great dad. A-1, such a wonderful dad," she said.

The reality star shared that Michael, 63, was spending time with their children while she was at the fan convention.

"He's with my kids right now, and he's at the Caps game, sitting at a hockey game with two toddlers, bless his heart," she said. "So he's a really good dad. And that does make me have so much respect for him."

Ashley added that his parenting makes her "hold onto a glimpse of hope" that they could be together but she ultimately knows they have grown apart.

"We're just really different. I mean, 22-year-old Ashley who he met. That is who I think Michael wanted," she explained. "And think about it. He's in his 60s. So when I met him, he was in his 50s. He was pretty who he is."

She continued, "I was still learning, and my sexuality was still evolving and changing. So now I am who I am. We're just not really compatible."

Ashley announced their split in April after eight years of being together.

"We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision," she said in a statement shared with Bravo's Daily Dish. "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences."

"Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways," she added.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that Ashley and Michael had "been having serious problems for about a year now." But it was "the inconsistencies within the relationship and trust issues" that caused the split on Ashley's end.

Recently, Ashley said she is slowly re-entering the dating world after her split.

"It's definitely on my radar. I'm 34, you know what I'm saying? I'm in my prime, essentially, so yes, I think about it," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"I dabble here and there, to be honest, but it's still not something — especially while I'm still living here, I just don't think it's the right thing to do, you know?" she continued. "And I can't really give myself to anyone emotionally. I'm still pretty connected to Michael."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.