BravoCon Returning to NYC in October 2022 with 'Tea-Spilling Panels' After Two-Year Hiatus

BravoCon 2022 will take place in New York City from October 14 to 16

Get ready Bravo fans!

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the network announced on Tuesday that BravoCon is returning to NYC this fall. Taking place at the Javits Center from October 14 to 16, the event will feature "an even bigger star-studded and unparalleled experience" for fans, according to a press release from the network.

"BravoCon emerged as a first-of-its-kind interactive event where ten thousand fans got to experience the massive Bravosphere come to life," said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal, said in a statement.

"After the last few years, we are especially excited to bring our biggest BravoCon ever to our loyal fans for an even more memorable year," she added.

The event will give fans "front-row exclusive access" to their favorite Bravolebrities from shows including The Real Housewives, Below Deck, Southern Charm, Top Chef, Million Dollar Listing and more.

Additionally, the event will feature "tea-spilling panels, interactive experiences, live performances, immersive activations, never-before-seen content and more exclusive shopping opportunities than ever before," according to the press release.

The announcement comes after the network — which did not hold BravoCon in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — was also forced to postpone last year's event due to the spread of the Delta variant.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year," the network said at the time. "We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year's event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together."

Andy Cohen shared the announcement of BravoCon's postponement on Twitter, assuring fans that it will be worth the wait.